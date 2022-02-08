Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown

Fans think the R&B singer has 'confirmed' that he is the father of Diamond Brown's baby after he was spotted liking a photo of the new born

Chris Brown has somewhat "confirmed" that he is the father of Diamond Brown's baby girl Lovely Symphani Brown after fans spotted the 'Go Crazy' singer liking a new photo of her on Instagram.

The pic, which was posted by mummy Diamond was captioned: "LOVE 🤎 you are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month my beautiful babygirl.. forever to go".

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown by liking her Instagram post of the baby. Picture: Instagram

Last month, it was alleged that Chris became a father for the third time after the model and influencer posted a pic of the new born on January 7th, just days old on her IG feed revealing her the baby's name whilst covering her face.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy" she captioned the first photo of Love.

Diamond Brown revealed the first photo of Lovely Symphani Brown on IG (Jan 10). Picture: Instagram

Back in December, she posted several selfies of herself heavily pregnant holding her belly, revealing that she was 35 weeks pregnant.

"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎" she captioned the post whilst posing.

Diamond Brown holding her stomach whilst revealing she was heavily pregnant on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Diamond and Chris reportedly started seeing each other on-and-off three years ago, allegedly whilst he was notably in a relationship with the mother of his second child Ammika Harris.

Despite being photographed several times together flirting and liking each others pictures, neither Chris or Diamond confirmed or denied that they were a thing or ever dated.

Diamond Brown posing in a selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Chris Brown has two previous children, a 2-year-old son named Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and his daughter named Royalty, born in 2014, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.