Chris Brown reportedly welcomes third child with Diamond Brown

The Go Crazy singer is said to have welcomed his third child named Lovely Symphani Brown with alleged baby mama Diamond Brown

Chris Brown is allegedly a father again after its been reported that Instagram model and influencer Diamond Brown gave birth to his third child, a baby girl named Lovely Symphani Brown on Friday (Jan 7).

Diamond Brown reveals on her IG she gave birth. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the first photo of the baby, who weighed in 6 pounds, 9 ounces, on Instagram, the caption read:

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy".

Diamond Brown confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Back in December, Diamond posted selfies of her heavily pregnant belly on her IG feed and stories, revealing that she was 35 weeks pregnant.

In one of the posts, she is seen sporting an all-white figure hugging dress whilst holding her belly, captioning the pic:

"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎".

Diamond Brown confirmed she was 35 weeks pregnant on IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Diamond and Chris have been reportedly seeing each other on-and-off for the past three years, originally being linked to each back in 2019, whilst he was notably in a relationship with the mother of his second child Ammika Harris.

Despite being photographed several times flirting and liking each others pictures, neither confirmed or denied that they were a thing.

Diamond Brown posing in a selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Although Chris has not verified his paternity, there is conjecture that he is the father of the child. Lovely's middle name, on the other hand, is comparable to Chris' non-profit organisation, Symphonic Love.

Diamond's mother, Lilleth, also stated that her daughter and the father did not want the baby's face to be publicised on social media due to privacy concerns.

Diamond’s mom said that the mother and father doesn’t want the babies face to be posted#chrisbrown #diamondbrown pic.twitter.com/QXMdcG8mmb — Traptea_keeper (@TrapteaK) January 8, 2022

Chris Brown currently has two children, a 2-year-old son named Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and his daughter named Royalty who was born in 2014, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.