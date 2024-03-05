Chris Brown ‘could lose home’ over £1.3million fast food franchise debt

The singer owes a huge £1.3 million after not fulfilling his loan in Popeyes investment.

Chris Brown could reportedly lose his house after being forced to settle his £1.3 million debt from an investment in fast food restaurant Popeyes Chicken.

The 'Angel Numbers' singer has been served a lawsuit, which accuses Brown of failing to keep up their side of financial investments with the fast food chain.

The lawsuit alleges that he has 30 days to pay the £1.3 million ($176 million), otherwise he is at risk of having property and wages seized to pay for the debt.

Brown was reportedly provided with a loan to help purchase two Popeyes chicken restaurants, however he failed to fulfil his financial obligations.

“This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court,” the filing read.

“If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice.”

Chris Brown is yet to publicly comment on these matters, however has recently taken to social media to blast the NBA for 'uninviting' him to an All-Star game due to his domestic violence allegations.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES,” wrote Breezy on his Instagram stories.

Fellow musicians Lil Wayne and 50 Cent appeared as coaches for the NBA game.