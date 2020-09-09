Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship

Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship. Picture: Getty

The television presenter likened the relationship to "signing an invisible contract".

Maya Jama has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Stormzy rapping about her following their split.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper, 27, mentioned the television presenter, 26, on his song 'Lessons' - taken from his 2019 album Heavy Is The Head - shortly after their break-up was announced in August last year.

"I feel that going out with an artist, you kind of sign an invisible contract," said Maya. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

However, Jama recently insisted that this was to be expected when dating a celebrity, comparing it to signing "an invisible contract".

Speaking during a Q&A with American singer Madison Beer, Maya said, "I feel that going out with an artist, you kind of sign an invisible contract where it’s like, "This is this, it’s everybody’s business"."

During 'Lessons', Stormzy raps: "Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya, guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya. I just stood and let it burn, I couldn’t down the fire. Lord, I pray you make it easy, that’s my one desire."

Maya Jama and Stormzy split in August 2019 after four years of dating. Picture: Getty

The Croydon native previously denied cheating on Maya as rumours swirled of his alleged infidelity after their split.

"With the song, I kind off just stepped out and [took] full accountability," he explained of 'Lessons' during an appearance on Hot 97 back in January, before admitting that what he actually did was still "a big disrespect".

"It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex," Stormzy repeated.

In July, news surfaced that Drake messaged Maya two years ago, but she "totally ignored" his message as she was dating the 'Vossi Bop' rapper at the time.

Maya Jama reportedly shut down Drake's advances when he messaged her in 2018. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

"Drake definitely appeared to have a soft spot for Maya and late in 2018 he started following her on Instagram out of the blue," the insider said.

“She totally ignored him and didn’t follow him back as she was with Stormzy. Drake’s got a real reputation as a ladies’ man, and although he’s a huge superstar, Maya wasn’t going to entertain any form of contact."

However, the source claims Maya wasn't interested in Drake's advances even after her split with Stormzy. "Even when she split with Stormzy it’s not something Maya wanted to pursue and she has left it."