Drake 'looking for romance' with Maya Jama after name-dropping her in song

Drake has reportedly got his sights set on Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

Drake reportedly messaged Maya Jama on Instagram two years ago, but she ignored him as she was dating rapper Stormzy at the time.

Drake is said to have his sights set on Maya Jama after name-dropping her in his new song, two years after messaging her on Instagram.

The Canadian rapper, 33, called the 25-year-old television presenter a "sweet one" in his new collaboration with Headie One, 'Only You Freestyle', almost a year since her split with Stormzy.

Maya Jama reportedly shut down Drake's advances when he messaged her in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Maya Jama

Drake hailed Maya a "sweet one" in his new song with Headie One, 'Only You Freestyle'. Picture: Instagram/Drake

According to an insider, Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - reportedly contacted Maya back in 2018 via Instagram, but she "totally ignored" his message as she was dating the 'Vossi Bop' rapper at the time.

"Drake definitely appeared to have a soft spot for Maya and late in 2018 he started following her on Instagram out of the blue," the insider said.

“She totally ignored him and didn’t follow him back as she was with Stormzy. Drake’s got a real reputation as a ladies’ man, and although he’s a huge superstar, Maya wasn’t going to entertain any form of contact."

However, the source claims Maya wasn't interested in Drake's advances even after her split with Stormzy. "Even when she split with Stormzy it’s not something Maya wanted to pursue and she has left it."

Maya Jama and Stormzy split up in August 2019 after four years of dating. Picture: Getty

And, despite the report suggesting "things could get messy" between Drake and Maya's former flame Stormzy, the Bristol-born beauty seems to be in a great place a year on from her breakup.

"I was in a relationship for nearly five years and I’ve had a new lease of excitement," she said on the TTYA Talks podcast.

"I don’t allow myself to be down in the dumps about things that are out of my control, like my break-up. I’m one of those hard, nutty people - I’ve been through worse."

Maya and Stormzy split in August 2019 after four years of dating, with Stormzy later admitting he still "loves her wholeheartedly". "I've never loved anyone how I've loved her," he told Charlamagne tha God in January.