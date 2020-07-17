Drake's topless pictures roasted over "worst collection of tattoos ever"

17 July 2020, 16:56

Drake roasted over his tattoos
Drake roasted over his tattoos. Picture: Getty

Drake's spending time out in Barbados and fans were quick to judge his tattoos after shirtless pictures emerged.

By Matt Tarr

Rapper Drake is currently spending time out in Barbados as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world, with the 'Toosie Slide' star spending time with Rihanna's brother and visiting RiRi's childhood home.

But after some pictures of Drake with no shirt on emerged online, the rapper was hit with a bunch of comments trolling him over the collection of tattoos which cover his body.

The Canadian rapper is known for his love of ink and he has a number of people's faces tattoed onto him, including his father Dennis Graham and fellow artist Sade.

But people have begun roasting Drake for what they perceive to be 'unorganised' tattoos and they've made their feelings clear across Twitter.

One person went as far as saying that Drake's tattoos were "the worst collection of tattoos that I’ve ever seen on a human being."

Check out Drizzy's ink below and let us know what you think of his tatts on Twitter...

