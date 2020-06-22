Drake shares cute video of son Adonis, 2, on Father's Day

Drake was finally able to visit his son Adonis in France after being separated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake has had an eventful time during the coronavirus pandemic. After revealing to his father that he'd tested negative on IG live, the rapper then released his 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' project, all whilst being separated from his young son.

But now Drake and his two-year-old Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux have finally been reunited for Father's Day 2020 and Drizzy even shared a cute pic of his son on Instagram.

Writing alongside the image of Adonis, Drake said, 'Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business '.

Drake also shared a video of himself and Adonis alongside his son's mother Sophie Brussaux as the Toronto rapper opened some Father's Day presents from his young son.

In the video, Drake appeared to be opening framed pictures that Adonis had painted and Drizzy revealed that he'd bought his son an inflatable basketball hoop.

Adonis lives with his mother Sophie Brussaux in France and was spotted speaking French in a video she posted on Instagram a few months ago.

The 2-year-old was spotted in his mother Sophie's story as she showed off some new artwork the two-year-old had created.

The youngster also appeared in a video (below) where he says the word "Dada" before appearing to attempt to speak in French with his mother. Sophie Brussaux captioned the video 'New jeans by Adonis' as she celebrated Mother's Day with her son.

