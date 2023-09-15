Drake & SZA 'Slime You Out' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
15 September 2023, 17:04 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 17:18
Drake’s son wishes him a happy birthday in adorable clip
Here are the lyrics for Drake and SZA's song 'Slime You Out'.
Listen to this article
Drake and SZA have teamed up to release a single titled 'Slime You Out' on Friday September 15.
The two singers have dropped their long-awaited collaboration, following 2021's news that the pair used to date, as Drake revealed via song lyrics in 'Mr Right Now' that they had once dated.
- Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more
- Drake and Top Boy: Is Drake in Top Boy and what's his involvement in the series?
- Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2024?
"Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," read the lyrics, though they weren't entirely accurate.
"So It was actually 2009 lol," SZA tweeted, suggesting that Drake was just trying to rhyme with 'wait.'
This single is presumably the first single off of Drizzy's upcoming release titled 'For All The Dogs', which is out on September 22, 2023.
So, what are the lyrics to 'Slime You Out'? Here's everything you need to know.
Here are the lyrics for Drake & SZA's 'Slime You Out':
[Intro: Drake]
I don't know what's wrong with you girls
I feel like y'all don't need love
You need somebody who can micro-manage you
You know what I'm sayin'?
Tell you right from wrong
Pull smart moves you for
That sh*t tend to be blissful, like
I got a schedule to attend to though
I can't really
[Verse 1: Drake]
You b*tches really get carried away
Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay
Got me waitin' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae
You got my mind in a terrible place
We've been chained you, like American slaves
Act like you not, used to share it in space
I met the n**** you stalk around place
How would that even comparisons, baby?
This next time, I swear on my grandmother grave
I'm slimin' you for the kid choices you made
Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out
Hey, this ain't the dinners, I could get on you b******
Sent wires on wires on wires, like digits
Lucky that I don't take back what is given
I could have you on paper planes to your country, that's Philly
And my slime right here, she got some bars for y'all n*****
So I'ma fall back on lessons and talk her s**t for a minute
[Chours: Drake]
Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out
[Verse 2: SZA]
Damn, these n***** got me so twisted
I'll f**k you for real, but play b***h on my line
I can feel what you spendin'
Got too much pride to let no burn n**** slime me out
Pull up, go right around, my night, got time
Let's discuss all the lies about
Fightin' out here, like you d*ckin' me out
And I ain't even comin' over it now
And you ain't 'bout the s**t you rappin' about
And I can spin the ho', I'm airin' it out
I'm goin' on like it's sawed off
You tell these h**s you ain't cuddlin'
But with me you know though, you know that s***
You tellin' these h*** you ain't trickin' off
But with me you know, go get it all
How you n***** get so carried away?
Trippin' whenever gets barely third place
F***ed out that petty excuse that you made
Damn, 'cause there's men that can fake like it's sex
[Chorus: SZA]
Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out
Oh, ooh, woah-oh, woah
[Verse 3: Drake]
Yeah, January, you pretend to see life clearly, dearly
February is the time that you put the evil out and the pride aside
For the fantasy of gettin' married, married, it's scary
March got you already second guessin' titles
April, Spring is here until it's life, the spring you start to spiral
May brings somethin' warm that you [?] gettin' fairy tales
June have you movin' ice cold, goin' back and forth with a married man
July, that's when I found out you lied
August, it was "Baby this", "Baby that", like you had your two's tied
September, we fallin' off, and I'm still the man you tryna win over
October is all about me, 'cause your time should be dead on
November, got your new boy, that's for next year and you're single
December the gift givin' month, now you wanna bring a candle, I
Tryna build trust, you and me, and then he ends, how they tryna bag you?
Ironic how the news I got about you ended up bein' bad news
Get a n***** hit got fifty racks, girl, the beef cost, like the Wagyu
Give that n**** head, I'll make his a** see the light, like a half-moon
Dropped the QC, pretty sure I made P M's, like it's past noon
All I really know is W's and M's, life lookin' like a bathroom
All I really know is M bags, like I drove through in with a fast food
Sayin' that I'm too guarded 'bout my feelings, who the f*** even asked you?
Seven bodyguards, just incase somebody really wanna try and crash through
Don't know why I listen to you when I hear you talkin', tell me it's some [half juice?]
If I don't play it, ran it, it look like an old hairstyle, girl, it's past due
If I don't—
[Outro: Drake]
What the f***?
Like I...
Take a listen to the song below.
Drake - Slime You Out ft. SZA (Official Audio)