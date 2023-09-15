Drake & SZA 'Slime You Out' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Drake’s son wishes him a happy birthday in adorable clip

Here are the lyrics for Drake and SZA's song 'Slime You Out'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake and SZA have teamed up to release a single titled 'Slime You Out' on Friday September 15.

The two singers have dropped their long-awaited collaboration, following 2021's news that the pair used to date, as Drake revealed via song lyrics in 'Mr Right Now' that they had once dated.

"Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," read the lyrics, though they weren't entirely accurate.

The album artwork for Drake and SZA's collaboration. Picture: OVO Sound / Instagram

"So It was actually 2009 lol," SZA tweeted, suggesting that Drake was just trying to rhyme with 'wait.'

This single is presumably the first single off of Drizzy's upcoming release titled 'For All The Dogs', which is out on September 22, 2023.

So, what are the lyrics to 'Slime You Out'? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake revealed he dated SZA in a 2021 track. . Picture: Getty

Here are the lyrics for Drake & SZA's 'Slime You Out':

[Via. Genius]

[Intro: Drake]

I don't know what's wrong with you girls

I feel like y'all don't need love

You need somebody who can micro-manage you

You know what I'm sayin'?

Tell you right from wrong

Pull smart moves you for

That sh*t tend to be blissful, like

I got a schedule to attend to though

I can't really

[Verse 1: Drake]

You b*tches really get carried away

Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay

Got me waitin' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae

You got my mind in a terrible place

We've been chained you, like American slaves

Act like you not, used to share it in space

I met the n**** you stalk around place

How would that even comparisons, baby?

This next time, I swear on my grandmother grave

I'm slimin' you for the kid choices you made

Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out

Hey, this ain't the dinners, I could get on you b******

Sent wires on wires on wires, like digits

Lucky that I don't take back what is given

I could have you on paper planes to your country, that's Philly

And my slime right here, she got some bars for y'all n*****

So I'ma fall back on lessons and talk her s**t for a minute

[Chours: Drake]

Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out

[Verse 2: SZA]

Damn, these n***** got me so twisted

I'll f**k you for real, but play b***h on my line

I can feel what you spendin'

Got too much pride to let no burn n**** slime me out

Pull up, go right around, my night, got time

Let's discuss all the lies about

Fightin' out here, like you d*ckin' me out

And I ain't even comin' over it now

And you ain't 'bout the s**t you rappin' about

And I can spin the ho', I'm airin' it out

I'm goin' on like it's sawed off

You tell these h**s you ain't cuddlin'

But with me you know though, you know that s***

You tellin' these h*** you ain't trickin' off

But with me you know, go get it all

How you n***** get so carried away?

Trippin' whenever gets barely third place

F***ed out that petty excuse that you made

Damn, 'cause there's men that can fake like it's sex

[Chorus: SZA]

Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out, Slimin' you out

Oh, ooh, woah-oh, woah

[Verse 3: Drake]

Yeah, January, you pretend to see life clearly, dearly

February is the time that you put the evil out and the pride aside

For the fantasy of gettin' married, married, it's scary

March got you already second guessin' titles

April, Spring is here until it's life, the spring you start to spiral

May brings somethin' warm that you [?] gettin' fairy tales

June have you movin' ice cold, goin' back and forth with a married man

July, that's when I found out you lied

August, it was "Baby this", "Baby that", like you had your two's tied

September, we fallin' off, and I'm still the man you tryna win over

October is all about me, 'cause your time should be dead on

November, got your new boy, that's for next year and you're single

December the gift givin' month, now you wanna bring a candle, I

Tryna build trust, you and me, and then he ends, how they tryna bag you?

Ironic how the news I got about you ended up bein' bad news

Get a n***** hit got fifty racks, girl, the beef cost, like the Wagyu

Give that n**** head, I'll make his a** see the light, like a half-moon

Dropped the QC, pretty sure I made P M's, like it's past noon

All I really know is W's and M's, life lookin' like a bathroom

All I really know is M bags, like I drove through in with a fast food

Sayin' that I'm too guarded 'bout my feelings, who the f*** even asked you?

Seven bodyguards, just incase somebody really wanna try and crash through

Don't know why I listen to you when I hear you talkin', tell me it's some [half juice?]

If I don't play it, ran it, it look like an old hairstyle, girl, it's past due

If I don't—

[Outro: Drake]

What the f***?

Like I...

Take a listen to the song below.