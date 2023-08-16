What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy?

Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3

By Capital XTRA

Is Drake in Top Boy? What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy?

Netflix's Top Boy is back on our screens for its final season this September, as Ashley Walters and Kano are back to reprise their roles as DuShane and Sully amongst other cast members.

Drake has a big involvement in Top Boy, after being vital in its revival on Netflix in 2019 after it originally aired for two seasons on Channel 4.

Did Drake make Top Boy? Is he in Top Boy? Here's all we know.

Drake and the cast of Top Boy. Picture: Getty