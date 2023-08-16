Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show
16 August 2023
Who is in the cast of the final season of Top Boy? Here's all we know.
Top Boy is returning to Netflix on September 7 for its fifth and final series, which will feature the likes of Dushane and Sully, who first appeared in 2011.
The gripping drama series is sure to make a splash when it arrives on the streaming platform, with new characters appearing as well as the OGs.
So, who is in the new Top Boy cast? Here's a rundown of the actors and the characters they play.
Who is in the cast of Top Boy?
Ashley Walters and Kano return as Dushane Hill and Gerard "Sully" Sullivan.
Other remaining characters include Little Simz as Shelley, Jasmine Jobson as Jaq, and Lisa Dwan as Lizzie.
There are some fresh faces in the final season, including Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.
Ashley Walters - Plays Dushane Hill
Kano Robinson - Plays Gerard 'Sully' Sullivan
Simbiatu Ajikawo - Plays Shelley
Jasmine Jobson - Plays Jaq
Saffron Hocking - Plays Lauryn
Araloyin Oshunremi - Plays Stefan
Barry Keoghan - Plays Jonny
Brian Gleeson - Plays Tadgh
Hope Ikpoku Jr - Plays Aaron
Adwoa Aboah - Plays Becks
Theo Ogundipe - Plays Ruben
Erin Kellyman - Plays Pebbles
Ava Brennan - Plays Vee
Dudley O'Shaughnessy - Plays Si
What is the plot of Top Boy season 5?
The official synopsis reads: "Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.
"As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.
"Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them - or can there only be one Top Boy?"