Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

16 August 2023, 16:34

Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3

Who is in the cast of the final season of Top Boy? Here's all we know.

Top Boy is returning to Netflix on September 7 for its fifth and final series, which will feature the likes of Dushane and Sully, who first appeared in 2011.

The gripping drama series is sure to make a splash when it arrives on the streaming platform, with new characters appearing as well as the OGs.

So, who is in the new Top Boy cast? Here's a rundown of the actors and the characters they play.

The cast of Top Boy series 3.
The cast of Top Boy series 3. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is in the cast of Top Boy?

    Ashley Walters and Kano return as Dushane Hill and Gerard "Sully" Sullivan.

    Other remaining characters include Little Simz as Shelley, Jasmine Jobson as Jaq, and Lisa Dwan as Lizzie.

    There are some fresh faces in the final season, including Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.

    Ashley Walters plays Dushane in all series of Top Boy.
    Ashley Walters plays Dushane in all series of Top Boy. Picture: Alamy

    Ashley Walters - Plays Dushane Hill

    Kano Robinson - Plays Gerard 'Sully' Sullivan

    Simbiatu Ajikawo - Plays Shelley

    Little Simz plays Shelley.
    Little Simz plays Shelley. Picture: Getty

    Jasmine Jobson - Plays Jaq

    Saffron Hocking - Plays Lauryn

    Araloyin Oshunremi - Plays Stefan

    Saffron plays Lauryn, Jaq's sister.
    Saffron plays Lauryn, Jaq's sister. Picture: Getty

    Barry Keoghan - Plays Jonny

    Brian Gleeson - Plays Tadgh

    Hope Ikpoku Jr - Plays Aaron

    Barry Keoghan will star in Top Boy.
    Barry Keoghan will star in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix

    Adwoa Aboah - Plays Becks

    Theo Ogundipe - Plays Ruben

    Erin Kellyman - Plays Pebbles

    Ava Brennan - Plays Vee

    Dudley O'Shaughnessy - Plays Si

    Kano & Ashley Walters.
    Kano & Ashley Walters. Picture: Getty

  2. What is the plot of Top Boy season 5?

    The official synopsis reads: "Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.

    "As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

    "Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them - or can there only be one Top Boy?"

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Top Boy season 5: release date, cast, trailer and more for the final season

Top Boy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy? Is Drake in Top Boy?

What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy?

Irina Shayk dating history

Irina Shayk dating history: from Tom Brady to Bradley Cooper and Kanye West

Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

Trending

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Age, Net Worth, Husband, Instagram, Connection to Drake & More Revealed

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Age, Net Worth, Husband, Instagram, Connection to Drake & More Revealed
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner dating history: Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Harry Styles & more

Kendall Jenner dating history: Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Harry Styles & more

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Nicki Minaj

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100