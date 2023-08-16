Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Who is in the cast of the final season of Top Boy? Here's all we know.

Top Boy is returning to Netflix on September 7 for its fifth and final series, which will feature the likes of Dushane and Sully, who first appeared in 2011.

The gripping drama series is sure to make a splash when it arrives on the streaming platform, with new characters appearing as well as the OGs.

So, who is in the new Top Boy cast? Here's a rundown of the actors and the characters they play.

The cast of Top Boy series 3. Picture: Getty