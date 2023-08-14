Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
14 August 2023, 16:19
Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3
Here's everything you need to know about Top Boy's Barry Keoghan.
BAFTA, Academy and Golden Globe nominee Barry Keoghan is joining the final of Top Boy alongside remaining cast members Kano, Ashley Walters and Little Simz among others.
The Irish actor has already made a big splash across the world in an array of projects, and is set to star in Top Boy as Jonny.
So, who is Barry Keoghan? Where have you might have seen him before? What is his Instagram? Here's the answer to all your burning questions about the Top Boy newcomer.
Top Boy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
-
Who is Barry Keoghan?
Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor who was born in Dublin, Ireland.
His birthday is 18 October 1992, making him currently 30-years-old.
He had a tough upbringing and got his first break into acting in 2011 after answering a casting notice in a shop window.
-
Who does Barry Keoghan play in Top Boy?
The exact role is under wraps, however Keoghan will play a new character called Jonny.
-
What films has Barry Keoghan starred in?
His breakout came in 2017 when he appeared in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
In 2019 he was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, and appeared in the 2019 mini-series Chernobyl the same year.
The actor has also appeared in Eternals, The Batman, and was nominated for an Oscar in his role in the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin.
His upcoming roles include Top Boy, Saltburn and Bring Them Down.
-
Does Barry Keoghan have a girlfriend?
Barry is currently dating Alyson Kierans since September 2021.
They have a son together, Brando, who was born in August 2022.
The pair currently reside in Dundee, Scotland but have bases in London and Los Angeles.
-
What is Barry Keoghan's Instagram?
You used to be able to find Barry on Instagram @keoghan92 .
His Instagram is currently deactivated, and it had near 1 million followers.