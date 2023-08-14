Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3

Here's everything you need to know about Top Boy's Barry Keoghan.

BAFTA, Academy and Golden Globe nominee Barry Keoghan is joining the final of Top Boy alongside remaining cast members Kano, Ashley Walters and Little Simz among others.

The Irish actor has already made a big splash across the world in an array of projects, and is set to star in Top Boy as Jonny.

So, who is Barry Keoghan? Where have you might have seen him before? What is his Instagram? Here's the answer to all your burning questions about the Top Boy newcomer.

Barry Keoghan will star in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix