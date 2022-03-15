Netflix Top Boy cast's social media account handles: Ashley Walters, Kano, Little Simz & more
15 March 2022, 11:48
Are you looking for the Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts of the Top Boy cast? Here's where you can find them and stay up to date on all things Top Boy
Top Boy is BACK and better than ever, with the fantastic British television crime drama series returning for another season on Netflix. The new season, which ritten by Ronan Bennett and executively produced by Drake drops on March 18th.
Top Boy season 4: release date, cast, trailer, plot & more
Starting up six months after the thrilling finale, in which DuShane (Ashley Walters) organised the arrest of rival gang leader Jamie (Michael Ward) before offering to help mediate his release in exchange for an alliance, the new season explores relationships, revenge and of course, loyalty.
Without giving too much away, here are all the social media accounts from Instagram to TikTok of the official season 4 Top Boy cast!
Ashley Walters (plays DuShane Hill)
Twitter: @AshleyWalters82
Instagram: @ashleywalters
TikTok: @ashleywalters
Kane Robinson (plays Gerald "Sully" Sullivan)
Twitter: @TheRealKano
Instagram: @therealkano
Little Simz (plays Shelley)
Twitter: @LittleSimz
Instagram: @littlesimz
TikTok: @reallittlesimz
Micheal Ward (plays Jamie Tovell)
Twitter: @onlymikes_
Instagram: @michealward
TikTok: @onlymichealward
Hope Ikpoku Jnr (plays Aaron Tovell)
Twitter: @hopeikpokujnr
Instagram: @hopeikpoku
TikTok: @hopeikpoku
Araloyin Oshunremi (plays Stefan Tovell)
Twitter: @OAraloyin
Instagram: @araloyino
TikTok: @araloyino0
Saffron Hocking (plays Lauryn)
Twitter: @SaffronHocking
Instagram: @saffronhocking
Jasmine Jobson (plays Jaq)
Twitter: @jobson_jasmine
Instagram: @jasminejobson
TikTok: @official_jasminejobson
Adwoa Aboah (plays Becks)
Twitter: @AdwoaAboah_
Instagram: @adwoaaboah
Nolay (plays Mandy)
Twitter: @officalnolay
Instagram: @nolayofficial
TikTok: @nolayofficial
Kadeem Ramsay (plays Kit)
Twitter: @kadeemramsay
Instagram: @kadeemramsay
Howard Charles (plays Curtis)
Twitter: @MrHowardCharles
Instagram: @officialhowardcharles
Erin Kellyman (plays Pebbles)
Twitter: @KellymanErin
Instagram: @erin.kellyman
Drake (Executive Producer)
Twitter: @Drake
Instagram: @champagnepapi