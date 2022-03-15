Netflix Top Boy cast's social media account handles: Ashley Walters, Kano, Little Simz & more

Are you looking for the Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts of the Top Boy cast? Here's where you can find them and stay up to date on all things Top Boy

Top Boy is BACK and better than ever, with the fantastic British television crime drama series returning for another season on Netflix. The new season, which ritten by Ronan Bennett and executively produced by Drake drops on March 18th.

Starting up six months after the thrilling finale, in which DuShane (Ashley Walters) organised the arrest of rival gang leader Jamie (Michael Ward) before offering to help mediate his release in exchange for an alliance, the new season explores relationships, revenge and of course, loyalty.

Without giving too much away, here are all the social media accounts from Instagram to TikTok of the official season 4 Top Boy cast!

Kano and Ashley Walters attend the "Top Boy 2" World Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Ashley Walters (plays DuShane Hill)

Twitter: @AshleyWalters82

Instagram: @ashleywalters

TikTok: @ashleywalters

Kane Robinson (plays Gerald "Sully" Sullivan)

Twitter: @TheRealKano

Instagram: @therealkano

Little Simz (plays Shelley)

Twitter: @LittleSimz

Instagram: @littlesimz

TikTok: @reallittlesimz

Micheal Ward (plays Jamie Tovell)

Twitter: @onlymikes_

Instagram: @michealward

TikTok: @onlymichealward

Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Micheal Ward and Araloyin Oshunremi attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Hope Ikpoku Jnr (plays Aaron Tovell)

Twitter: @hopeikpokujnr

Instagram: @hopeikpoku

TikTok: @hopeikpoku

Araloyin Oshunremi (plays Stefan Tovell)

Twitter: @OAraloyin

Instagram: @araloyino

TikTok: @araloyino0

Saffron Hocking (plays Lauryn)

Twitter: @SaffronHocking

Instagram: @saffronhocking

Jasmine Jobson (plays Jaq)

Twitter: @jobson_jasmine

Instagram: @jasminejobson

TikTok: @official_jasminejobson

Jasmine Jobson attends the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Adwoa Aboah (plays Becks)

Twitter: @AdwoaAboah_

Instagram: @adwoaaboah

Nolay (plays Mandy)

Twitter: @officalnolay

Instagram: @nolayofficial

TikTok: @nolayofficial

Kadeem Ramsay (plays Kit)

Twitter: @kadeemramsay

Instagram: @kadeemramsay

Kadeem Ramsay attends the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Howard Charles (plays Curtis)

Twitter: @MrHowardCharles

Instagram: @officialhowardcharles

Erin Kellyman (plays Pebbles)

Twitter: @KellymanErin

Instagram: @erin.kellyman

Drake (Executive Producer)

Twitter: @Drake

Instagram: @champagnepapi