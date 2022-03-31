Top Boy season 5: release date, cast, trailer and more for the final season

Filming for the final season starts this summer

Netflix have announced that the third and final season of their hit British crime drama Top Boy, revealing that the popular series will return one last time.

Posting a trailer summary of the last season as one on all their socials, they captioned the news: "every TOP BOY has their time... and that time is coming. TOP BOY will return for the third and final season, filming starts this summer".

With season four getting its debut two weeks ago, the show which was written by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Drake saw DuShane and Sully reunited as they tackled relationships, revenge, and, of course, loyalty.

Here's everything we know so far about Top Boy season 5.

When's the release date and is there a trailer?

No official date or trailer for season 5 has been released as of yet, but, keep your eyes peels on the shows official social media accounts for a date.

Who will appearing the final season?

This is yet to be confirmed, however fans online are already speculating that Top Boy faves DuShane Hill (played by Ashley Walters) and Sully (played by Kano) will definitely be back.

Unfortunately, for Jamie (played by Micheal Ward), he will not be appearing in the final season as fans saw in the new season that dropped two weeks ago that he was shot and killed by Sully in the final episode.