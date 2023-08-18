Top Boy Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Show Filmed and Can I Visit Them?
18 August 2023, 11:59
Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3
As Top Boy returns for its final season, we take a look at the London filming locations used by Netflix.
Netflix's Top Boy is back on our screens for its final season this September, as Ashley Walters and Kano are back to reprise their roles as DuShane and Sully amongst other cast members.
The streaming platform has revealed small snippets of the plot: "The rules that Sully and Dushane have lived by their whole lives are tested in an ever-changing world in a final chapter that will decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse."
The show may be set in a fictitious housing estate in Hackney, London, but the areas they film the show are real. Here are some of the filming locations used for the Netflix reboot.
Where was Top Boy filmed?
Top Boy is set in Hackney, East London and although the council estate is fictitious, the De Beauvoir estate that it's based on is.
The majority of filming takes place in the Hackney area, in Haggerston, London Fields and Dalston. The Samuda Estate in the Isle of Dogs also double as the Summerhouse Estate.
Other scenes for Top Boy have been filmed in Stratford, East London for the final season.
The court scenes in Season Four were filmed in the old Blackfriars Crown Court.
Where were the first two seasons of Top Boy filmed?
The Heygate Estate in central London was the original location for the Summerhouse Estate.
This was used for the exteriors for the first two seasons on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013.
The estate was demolished in 2014 to make way for new development, and filming moved to Hackney.
When does the final season of Top Boy drop on Netflix?
The last season of Top Boy is set to be released on September 7, 2023 on Netflix.
Netflix has confirmed that there will be six episodes of the final season of Top Boy.