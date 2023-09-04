What Time Does Top Boy Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

Watch the final trailer for Top Boy Season 3

When does Top Boy come out on Netflix? What time do new episodes drop? Here's all we know.

Top Boy is back on our screens for its fifth and final season, which will see characters DuShane and Sully appear for one last showdown in the Summerhouse estate.

The hit show will drop on Netflix on Thursday September 7, with Myriam Raja and William Stefan Smith returning to direct the final season.

So, what time do the episodes of Top Boy season 5 come out on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Jasmine Jobson returns as Jaq in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix