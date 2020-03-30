Drake shares first ever pictures of son Adonis in heartfelt Instagram post

Drake shares photos of son Adonis for the first time ever. Picture: Getty/instagram

Rapper Drake has debuted his son Adonis Graham on Instagram for the first time, with never-seen-before photos.

The 33-year-old rapper publicly spoke about Adonis last year, but now he's ready to show him off to the world.

On Monday (Mar 30) Drizzy shared six heartwarming pictures of his loved ones, including his son Adonis.

The sweet little boy turned two-years-old back in October and looks adorable in Drake’s Instagram post dedicated to his family.

In one snap, Adonis is seen innocently gazing into the camera lens as his father wraps his arms around him, while another shows him being hugged by his father and mother Sophie Brussaux.

Taking to Instagram, Drizzy wrote: ‘What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all.

‘Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.

‘When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.’

Drizzy continued: ‘We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.

‘Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release.'

‘Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.’

The caption concluded: ‘Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild.

‘But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. ‘You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you.

Drake finished off the heartfelt post with ‘I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.’

Drake used his 2017 album Scorpion to confirm that he had fathered a child with model Sophie after Pusha T exposed him on his 'The Story of Adidon' diss track.

On Drizzy's track 'March 14', he rapped about how Sophie fell pregnant after sleeping together only a few times.