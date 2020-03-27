Rihanna and Drake fans react to their 'flirty exchange' with hilarious Twitter memes

Rihanna and Drake flirt on Instagram and fans react with Twitter memes. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and Drake fans have taken to Twitter with memes after the pair were spotted flirting, during DJ Spade's Instagram Live.

Rihanna and Drake have left their fans excited for a potential romance between the two after their 'flirty' exchange on Instagram.

The 'What's My Name?' artists recently reunited back in January in New York City, after it was announced that she had split from her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel.

In addition to their link up, the pair also exchanged some flirtatious comments in DJ Spade's Instagram Live – and their fans are here for it.

First, Drizzy asked RiRi if she could help Spade with his internet connection.

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

"Robyn you can't buy him A one hot spot?" Drake said. The 33 year-old rapper then made a few Fenty puns aimed at the make-up mogul.

"DUB PLATE CAME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION" Drake commented.

Drizzy also cheekily urged RiRi to drop her new music after having dropped her last album back in 2016.

Drake commented "R12 right now." Drake's trolling led fans to laugh and urge Rihanna to drop her album. However, RiRi fired back and wrote "Give drake some water".

Drake and Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Drizzy playfully responded "bad attitude". Due to the pairs history, fans couldn't help but hope they would rekindle their flame after their exchange.

See fans reactions below.

WHY DRAKE AND RIHANNA LOVE TO PLAY? Give the people what they need! LOL — 𝐌alaika. (@beautifullai) March 26, 2020

I am literally wheezing at that Rihanna and Drake post 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xDhvik9XAE — A. (@cakescash_) March 26, 2020

rihanna and drake flirting on live?? pic.twitter.com/dwEnsfqBs2 — ‹УZУ› (@Yazmyn_E) March 25, 2020

Saw a news article that Drake and Rihanna are flirting on Instagram again and this is the kind of positive news I needed in my life pic.twitter.com/L6sGBddIiT — Allie Hart (@Allie_Hart29) March 26, 2020