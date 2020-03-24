Drake's "insane" sneaker collection will make any sneakerhead's eyes water

24 March 2020, 12:35

Whilst he's been in quarantine, Drake has been showing off his incredible shoe collection.

Sneakerheads beware. The following may cause mild cases of jealousy and envy, so thanks for that Drake!

> Drake confirms coronavirus test results on Instagram Live with his father

Whilst enjoying some time at home in quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus, Drake has been showing off some of his prized assets in his growing sneaker collection.

Taking to Instagram stories, Drake took fans on a tour of his vast and impressive sneaker collection, showing off some new picks to his fans.

with brand new white Supreme X Nike Air Force 1's, some of the latest Nike X Off White collabs and even some snakeskin Jordans, Drizzy was in full flex mode.

One person on social media described Drizzy's collection as "insane" writing, "Drake’s sneaker collection is insane. must be nice to be sponsored by Nike".

Check out some of the pictures from Drake's Insta stories from the 'Life Is Good' rapper's shoe collection and if you're a big sneakerhead just try not to get too jealous ok!?

