Drake confirms coronavirus test results on Instagram Live with his father

Fans had feared that Drizzy may have contracted the virus after hanging out with Kevin Durant, but he's had the all-clear.

Drake fans shared the concerns last week as photos revealed that the 'Life Is Good' rapper had been hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant just days before the basketball player tested positive for coronavirus.

Following Durant's diagnosis, Drake decided it was best to get tested and he revealed that the results came back negative during a chat with his father Dennis Graham on Instagram Live.

During his conversation with his father, Drake explains, "You know I had to do a test the other day?" before his father Dennis asks whether he means for Corona.

After confirming that was the test, Drake confirms, "But it came back negative though. That test was uncomfortable though, they put that cue tip all the way inside your thoughts and sh*t."

Elsewhere during the Instagram Live, Drake also shared some inspiring words for his fans as the world comes to terms with the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to his father and the thousands of people watching him live, Drake said, "This is a moment in history that we’ll probably never get back again. a moment where you get to be by yourself or be with your loved ones."

Drizzy added, "Just check in with people. It makes you really realise what kind of routine we get som accustomed to where it starts to just coast and sail by. The days just start flying and flying and now we have this thing just making us wanna call each other and be face to face, show some love. I was just saying to everybody, I hope everybody just shows some love. You don’t have sh*t else to do.”

