Drake 'self-isolating' after Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus days after partying with rapper

Drake self-isolates after friend Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Rapper Drake has been 'self-isolating' after basketball player Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus, days after they hung out.

Drake has reportedly decided to self-isolate after growing concerns about his exposure to the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Thursday (Mar 19) Drizzy took to Instagram to post a photo of him with his friend Kevin Durant – who recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

In the photo Drake uploaded, the pair were pictured at the West Hollywood venue Nice Guy.

Durant was visiting LA as the Nets were playing against the Lakers. Despite being ruled out with an injury, Durant decided to hand out with Drizzy before testing positive with the virus.

Drake fans immediately began sharing concern over the Canadian rapper's safety, after he could have potentially contracted the virus from Durant, when he was unofficially diagnosed with the virus.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "Kevin Durant bet not have gave ts to Drake I’m not playing it’s not funny", while another wrote: "If Drake was seen 6days ago with Kevin Durant then hmmmm Drake needs to be tested...".

However, Drake has started taking necessary precaution. According to Page Six sources have confirmed to them that Drake has begun quarantining in his Toronto home.

This came after hanging out with Kevin Durant and potentially being at risk of contracting the virus.

Basketball player KD is one of four Brooklyn Nets who have been confirmed to have the virus.

According to a team statement uploaded on their Instagram page on Tuesday (March 17), only one player has shown symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic.

However, all four players are in self-isolation and under the care of the team’s physicians.

There’s has been no update on Durant to clarify whether he was showing symptoms or not. The identities of the other three players were also not disclosed.