Is Ice Spice Dating Central Cee? Rumoured Relationship Explained

Is Ice Spice Dating Central Cee? Rumoured Relationship Explained. Picture: Instagram

By Capital XTRA

Has Central Cee split with Madeline Argy and is now dating rapper Ice Spice? Well, the internet seems to think so.

Central Cee and Ice Spice have ignited rumours that they are dating after spending a day shopping together in London, and now the 26-year-old 'Doja' rapper has left a flirty comment on her social media.

British rapper Cench is still rumoured to be dating influencer Madeline Argy, however she has also chimed in on the potential relationship between Ice Spice and Central Cee.

So, is Central Cee dating Ice Spice and what are the relationship rumours? Here's everything we know about the rapper's alleged coupling.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have linked up together in the studio before. Picture: Instagram

Is Central Cee dating Ice Spice?

Fans think Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item after the pair have spent time together in London, as well as leaving flirty messages on social media.

The 24-year-old 'Munch' rapper posted a video to Instagram of her rapping and twerking whilst fireworks erupted behind her.

"if he cheatin im doin him worse," Ice captioned the post, with Central Cee commenting 'Trouble' underneath the post, being among one of the first to comment.

Central Cee was among one of the first to comment under Ice Spice's post. Picture: Instagram

Madeline Argy, Central Cee's on-off girlfriend, then shared a screenshot of Cench's comment under Ice Spice's post to her Instagram story, before swiftly deleting it.

In the same time frame, Central Cee posted a picture of him in an England football jersey to his stories, with Ice Spice sharing a video of an England top which appears to be the same as his.

Could this all be a coincidence or are Ice Spice and Central Cee actually dating? Only time will tell.