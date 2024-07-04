Central Cee and Ice Spice spark dating rumours after London shopping trip

Ice Spice and Central Cee have sparked dating rumours after being spotted shopping together in London.

Rappers Ice Spice and Central Cee have sparked rumours they are dating after enjoying a shopping spree together in London, England.

The pair were papped at numerous luxury shopping locations across the capital, as Ice Spice is currently in the country for a string of festival appearances.

Cench and Spice have been friends for a while now, with the 'Munch' rapper having previously told Capital XTRA that Central Cee was a contender for a remix.

Are Ice Spice and Central Cee dating?

In pictures and videos obtained by social media users, Ice Spice and Central Cee were spotted shopping together in London.

Fans also matched a clip of Central Cee driving his Lamborghini with a screenshot of Spice's Instagram story of what appears to be her in the same car.

For the outing, the 24-year-old rapper wore a bright neon pink velour tracksuit while Cench wore a less eye-catching black outfit.

This shopping trip might come as a surprise after Central Cee and Ice Spice were both reportedly dating other people as of recent.

Central Cee previously spoke about Ice Spice in an interview with Complex last year, expressing admiration for her. “She reminds me of me a bit… she’s cool innit,” he said. “Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game.

Central Cee is still seemingly dating Madeline Argy, a British influencer, and Ice Spice has been linked with her producer Riot.