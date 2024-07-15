Is Central Cee going on tour in 2024? Dates, Venues & Tickets

Picture: Getty Images

Is Central Cee going on tour in 2024? Is he touring the UK and worldwide and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

Central Cee is one of the biggest rappers in the UK and Worldwide scene in 2024, thanks to his hits 'BAND4BAND' with Lil Baby and 'Did It First' with Ice Spice, which has left fans wondering - when will Cench go on tour?

The 26-year-old rapper from Shepherds Bush, London, has made multiple appearances at other artists concert tours, including Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Travis Scott, but has not headlined his own tour since late 2022 with 'Still Loading World Tour'.

So, after confirming his debut album will be released soon, will Central Cee go on tour in 2024, where will he perform and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

Picture: Getty

Is Central Cee going on tour?

Central Cee has not announced a tour for 2024 or 2025, however fans are expecting the rapper to make an announcement soon seeing as his debut album is looking likely to be released either this year or early next year.

Cench has released loads of new music since he last toured, including the chart hits 'Doja', 'Sprinter' and 'Let Go', and fans can't wait to hear these songs live.

A lucky few who have been at some recent festivals where Cench has performed have seen him perform some new tracks, but fans are hoping for a headline tour announcement soon.

Picture: Getty

Where will Central Cee go on tour?

No tour for Cench has been announced, but it is likely he will visit his home country of the UK for some dates.

At his 2022 tour, he performed at the London venue of Alexandra Palace, but it is likely the rapper will upgrade to arenas thanks to his explosion in popularity.

He is likely to visit the UK, Europe and North America, where he has a large fanbase.

Picture: Getty

How can I get tickets to Central Cee's tour?

Tickets have not gone on sale for Cench's rumoured tour, however if and when they will, we will update this page.