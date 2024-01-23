Ice Spice responds to ‘pregnancy’ rumours

23 January 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 12:03

Ice Spice shows off backstage glam for SNL

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Ice Spice has spoken out after rumours that the rapper was pregnant went viral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Ice Spice has addressed rumours she is pregnant after fans left comments under a picture suggesting she was.

The 24-year-old has shot to fame over the past year, thanks to the success of hit songs 'Munch' and 'Boys a Liar Pt.2', however fans were seemingly more concerned over her body type.

Talk turned to Ice Spice's body, whose real name is Isis Gaston, after she posted a picture on Twitter of herself in shorts and a sheer vest.

Ice Spice is making waves in the rap scene.
Ice Spice is making waves in the rap scene. Picture: Getty

Fans commented over her body in the replies, with one noting "wait is she pregnant forreal" as another quipped "she's pregnant?"

However, the rapper was quick to shut down the pregnancy rumours in a follow-up tweet just an hour later after seeing the reaction from fans.

"Nobody pregnant n****s just phat," Ice Spice responded to the picture.

Some fans were quick to defend Ice Spice after she felt she needed to clarify her body to her millions of Twitter followers.

"People are so weird for assuming tho," commented one fan.

Another said: "didnt peoples mothers teach them not to assume someone's pregnant? sad she had to tweet this."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here’s where to buy Drake’s Anita Max Wynn hat

Here’s where to buy Drake’s Anita Max Wynn hat

Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?

Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in

Love Island All Stars line-up including bombshells & which seasons they were in

Trending

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars?

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence following abuse claims by rapper's mother

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence following abuse claims by rapper

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Who is 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper Sexyy Red? Real Name, Age & Children revealed

Who is 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper Sexyy Red? Real Name, Age & Children revealed

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working