Ice Spice responds to ‘pregnancy’ rumours

By Capital XTRA

Ice Spice has spoken out after rumours that the rapper was pregnant went viral.

Rapper Ice Spice has addressed rumours she is pregnant after fans left comments under a picture suggesting she was.

The 24-year-old has shot to fame over the past year, thanks to the success of hit songs 'Munch' and 'Boys a Liar Pt.2', however fans were seemingly more concerned over her body type.

Talk turned to Ice Spice's body, whose real name is Isis Gaston, after she posted a picture on Twitter of herself in shorts and a sheer vest.

Ice Spice is making waves in the rap scene. Picture: Getty

Fans commented over her body in the replies, with one noting "wait is she pregnant forreal" as another quipped "she's pregnant?"

However, the rapper was quick to shut down the pregnancy rumours in a follow-up tweet just an hour later after seeing the reaction from fans.

"Nobody pregnant n****s just phat," Ice Spice responded to the picture.

Some fans were quick to defend Ice Spice after she felt she needed to clarify her body to her millions of Twitter followers.

"People are so weird for assuming tho," commented one fan.

Another said: "didnt peoples mothers teach them not to assume someone's pregnant? sad she had to tweet this."