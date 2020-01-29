The best Hip-Hop songs of 2020 so far

29 January 2020, 16:13 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 16:18

Future linked up with Drake for their hit 'Life Is Good'.
Future linked up with Drake for their hit 'Life Is Good'. Picture: Getty

The hottest tracks from the likes of Future, Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill and more.

Turn up and get hyped to the hottest Hip-Hop tracks as soon as they land from your favourite rappers.

From seasoned chart-toppers like Drake, Future and Eminem to exciting newcomers like Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion, every drop you need for your motive is right here.

Check out the best Hip-Hop songs of 2020 below.

  1. Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

  2. Future feat. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

  3. Eminem feat. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'

  4. JACKBOYS feat. Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50 & Cactus Jack- 'GANG GANG'

  5. Megan Thee Stallion - 'B.I.T.C.H.'

  6. Meek Mill feat. Roddy Ricch - 'Letter to Nipsey'

