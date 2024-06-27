Netflix’s 'Supacell' receives praise from Jay-Z & Idris Elba amid release

27 June 2024, 17:20

Watch the Supacell trailer

By Anna Suffolk

'Supacell', the latest Sci-Fi series from Netflix, has people talking - including the likes of Jay-Z and Idris Elba!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Supacell is the latest Sci-Fi drama from Netflix, which sees five ordinary Black South Londoners brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.

The series stars the likes of Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo, who play childhood sweethearts Michael and Dionne, and as the series unwinds, Michael is tasked with saving his girlfriend after his superpowers foreshadow Dionne to have died in the near future.

Netflix's new show has opened to rave reviews from critics and Hollywood A-Listers, including hip-hop legend Jay-Z and Idris Elba, who count themselves fans of Rapman's Supacell.

*Warning - may contain Supacell spoilers*

Tosin Cole plays Michael, one of five characters who develop unexpected superpowers.
Tosin Cole plays Michael, one of five characters who develop unexpected superpowers. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Capital XTRA, Tosin (Michael) and Adelayo (Dionne) share their delight of the series' reception, saying "I don't think we have had an original concept like this before, especially in London. It's something new and [there are] no limitations or boundaries on where we can go with this, which is so exciting."

Roc Nation co-founder and rapper Jay-Z previously expressed his favour towards Supacell, with Adedayo adding Idris Elba and singer-turned-director Jeymes Samuel among celebrity fans of the show.

"Idris Elba loved it," exclaimed Adelayo, who has had a breakthrough few years after starring in crime drama The Responder.

Supacell shares what happens after five ordinary people from South London develop superpowers overnight.
Supacell shares what happens after five ordinary people from South London develop superpowers overnight. Picture: Netflix

Amongst other celebrity fans are Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, who is best known as Jay-Z's closest aide and Roc Nation co-founder.

He "came through" in attendance of Supacell's London premiere, and has featured in multiple Jay-Z tracks since his come-up in the 1990s hip-hop scene.

Creator of the series, Rapman, previously told the Metro that Jay-Z gave his praise to the Netflix series: “It’s cool that Jay-Z saw the first few episodes maybe three, four months ago – early on,” he said.

Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z, Jeymes Samuel and Idris Elba count themselves among fans of Supacell.
Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z, Jeymes Samuel and Idris Elba count themselves among fans of Supacell. Picture: Getty Images

“I saw him in LA a couple of months back and he was just telling me, ‘This storytelling is crazy, the way you intertwine the characters.’

"He was proper bigging it up so it was just nice to see the support,” he added.

Supacell is now streaming on Netflix.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

'Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

Trending

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

Who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, do they have any kids together and what is her age?

Davido's Wife Chioma Rowland: Age, Where she's from & wedding details

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

The Love Island 2024 summer line-up has finally been revealed

Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants & Bombshells Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working