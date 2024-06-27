Exclusive

'Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

27 June 2024, 12:00

Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary
Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary. Picture: Netflix / BBC

By Anna Suffolk

Netflix's latest Sci-Fi show 'Supacell's Adelayo Adedayo has teased a possible 'Some Girls' reunion for the 10th anniversary of the cult comedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Supacell is the latest series from Netflix, after being created by Rapman over a five-year period. The new show has got people talking after bringing the Sci-Fi genre to South London as a group of five ordinary people unexpectedly develop superpowers.

Capital XTRA spoke exclusively to Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo, who play couple Michael and Dionne, about Supacell and their previous breakthrough roles.

Adelayo, who played Viva Bennett in the comedy show Some Girls, which aired from 2012 to 2014, spoke to Capital XTRA and teased a possible reunion ahead of the 10th anniversary of the series ending.

Adelayo Adedayo plays Dionne in Supacell.
Adelayo Adedayo plays Dionne in Supacell. Picture: Netflix

Adelayo plays Dionne, Michael's girlfriend, where he must band together four other Black South Londoners in order to save her from dying as they possess superpowers to look into the near future.

We asked Adelayo how her character from Some Girls, which is about a group of teenagers navigating the trials and tribulations in South London, would cope if launched into the world of Supacell, and she said that Viva be "a mess, completely!"

Some Girls became a successful hit after airing three seasons on BBC Three, and Adelayo shot to fame in series such as Timewasters and The Responder after her breakout role.

Adedayo and Cole play couple Dionne and Michael.
Adedayo and Cole play couple Dionne and Michael. Picture: Netflix

As for a possible ten-year anniversary reunion with her three co-stars Mandeep Dhillon (Saz), Alice Felgate (Amber) and Natasha Jonas (Holli), Adelayo told Capital XTRA: "I would hope and love for a reunion."

"Yeah, we'll see, fingers crossed," about marking the tenth year of the series ending.

Supacell has launched worldwide on Netflix, and has received rave reviews from many critics, with rap royalty Jay-Z confirming he loved the series.

Watch the Supacell trailer

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

Trending

Who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, do they have any kids together and what is her age?

Davido's Wife Chioma Rowland: Age, Where she's from & wedding details

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

The Love Island 2024 summer line-up has finally been revealed

Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants & Bombshells Revealed

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working