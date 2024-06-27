Exclusive

'Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary. Picture: Netflix / BBC

By Anna Suffolk

Netflix's latest Sci-Fi show 'Supacell's Adelayo Adedayo has teased a possible 'Some Girls' reunion for the 10th anniversary of the cult comedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Supacell is the latest series from Netflix, after being created by Rapman over a five-year period. The new show has got people talking after bringing the Sci-Fi genre to South London as a group of five ordinary people unexpectedly develop superpowers.

Capital XTRA spoke exclusively to Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo, who play couple Michael and Dionne, about Supacell and their previous breakthrough roles.

Adelayo, who played Viva Bennett in the comedy show Some Girls, which aired from 2012 to 2014, spoke to Capital XTRA and teased a possible reunion ahead of the 10th anniversary of the series ending.

Adelayo Adedayo plays Dionne in Supacell. Picture: Netflix

Adelayo plays Dionne, Michael's girlfriend, where he must band together four other Black South Londoners in order to save her from dying as they possess superpowers to look into the near future.

We asked Adelayo how her character from Some Girls, which is about a group of teenagers navigating the trials and tribulations in South London, would cope if launched into the world of Supacell, and she said that Viva be "a mess, completely!"

Some Girls became a successful hit after airing three seasons on BBC Three, and Adelayo shot to fame in series such as Timewasters and The Responder after her breakout role.

Adedayo and Cole play couple Dionne and Michael. Picture: Netflix

As for a possible ten-year anniversary reunion with her three co-stars Mandeep Dhillon (Saz), Alice Felgate (Amber) and Natasha Jonas (Holli), Adelayo told Capital XTRA: "I would hope and love for a reunion."

"Yeah, we'll see, fingers crossed," about marking the tenth year of the series ending.

Supacell has launched worldwide on Netflix, and has received rave reviews from many critics, with rap royalty Jay-Z confirming he loved the series.