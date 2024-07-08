When is Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady' coming out? Release date, tracklist & features

By Anna Suffolk

When does Eminem's new album 'The Death of Slim Shady' get released and what is the track list? Here's everything you need to know.

Eminem is back and set to release this twelfth studio album titled 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace) later this week and fans cannot wait to listen to new music from the rapper.

He has already released chart-topper hit Houdini and dropped Tobey last week in anticipation for the full album, which will be his first release in four years.

So, when does Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady come out, what is the tracklist and who is featured on it? Here's everything we know.

When does Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady come out?

Eminem's 12th studio album comes out this Friday, 12th July, meaning there is not long to wait for the release of the rappers new project.

He is no stranger to dropping music without much warning - in 2018 he dropped his Kamikaze album out of the blue.

The rapper ran a fake obituary in Detroit Free Press in May 2024 when he bids farewell to the 'controversial rapper' slim shady.

What is the tracklist for Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady?

Eminem has not yet released the tracklist for his upcoming album, however a fan noticed that Apple Music seemingly leaked the list after making pre-sale available.

Although it has now removed, fans did see the tracklist, which is set to have a total of 19 songs.

Here is the rumoured tracklist to Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady:

Public Service Announcement 2024 Reawakening Scream Trespass (ft. Billie Eilish) High Pressure Ambitious (ft. JID & Skylar Grey) Hotheaded Steve Berman (Skit) Land Of The Free Cypher Intermission (Ft. Tech n9ne, J Cole, Black Thought, Ez Mil & Royce da 5'9') Houdini Millionaire Forever and a Day Onslaught (ft. Dr Dre & 50 Cent) Track 15 Darkside Tobey (ft. Big Sean & Babytron) Threequel (ft. Royce da 5'9'') Bye, My Name Was

It seems as though Apple accidentally revealed the tracklist of Eminem’s new album before it got taken away, but these screenshots show the tracklist. How do you guys feel about this if it’s real? What you excited for the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wHV7Kjffkj — SyrianAlmond⚡️ (@SyrianAlmond) July 6, 2024

Who features on Eminem's new album?

We can only confirm currently Big Sean and Babytron as features on Eminem's upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady, however thanks to the leaked tracklist, we can guess who might be making an appearance.

It appears Billie Eilish, 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Skylar Grey and many more are set to feature on the album, and we can't wait!