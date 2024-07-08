When is Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady' coming out? Release date, tracklist & features

8 July 2024, 15:37

When is Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady' coming out? Release date, tracklist & features
When is Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady' coming out? Release date, tracklist & features. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

When does Eminem's new album 'The Death of Slim Shady' get released and what is the track list? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eminem is back and set to release this twelfth studio album titled 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace) later this week and fans cannot wait to listen to new music from the rapper.

He has already released chart-topper hit Houdini and dropped Tobey last week in anticipation for the full album, which will be his first release in four years.

So, when does Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady come out, what is the tracklist and who is featured on it? Here's everything we know.

Fans want Eminem to tour in 2024 or 2025.
Eminem's new album is coming soon. . Picture: Getty

When does Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady come out?

Eminem's 12th studio album comes out this Friday, 12th July, meaning there is not long to wait for the release of the rappers new project.

He is no stranger to dropping music without much warning - in 2018 he dropped his Kamikaze album out of the blue.

The rapper ran a fake obituary in Detroit Free Press in May 2024 when he bids farewell to the 'controversial rapper' slim shady.

Eminem's alter ego is Slim Shady.
Eminem's alter ego is Slim Shady. Picture: Getty

What is the tracklist for Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady?

Eminem has not yet released the tracklist for his upcoming album, however a fan noticed that Apple Music seemingly leaked the list after making pre-sale available.

Although it has now removed, fans did see the tracklist, which is set to have a total of 19 songs.

Here is the rumoured tracklist to Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady:

  1. Public Service Announcement 2024
  2. Reawakening
  3. Scream
  4. Trespass (ft. Billie Eilish)
  5. High Pressure
  6. Ambitious (ft. JID & Skylar Grey)
  7. Hotheaded
  8. Steve Berman (Skit)
  9. Land Of The Free
  10. Cypher Intermission (Ft. Tech n9ne, J Cole, Black Thought, Ez Mil & Royce da 5'9')
  11. Houdini
  12. Millionaire
  13. Forever and a Day
  14. Onslaught (ft. Dr Dre & 50 Cent)
  15. Track 15
  16. Darkside
  17. Tobey (ft. Big Sean & Babytron)
  18. Threequel (ft. Royce da 5'9'')
  19. Bye, My Name Was
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Who features on Eminem's new album?

We can only confirm currently Big Sean and Babytron as features on Eminem's upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady, however thanks to the leaked tracklist, we can guess who might be making an appearance.

It appears Billie Eilish, 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Skylar Grey and many more are set to feature on the album, and we can't wait!

Billie Eilish might make an appearance on Eminem's album.
Billie Eilish might make an appearance on Eminem's album. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Ice Spice Dating Central Cee? Rumoured Relationship Explained

Is Ice Spice Dating Central Cee? Rumoured Relationship Explained

Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video of alleged abuse by baby daddy Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video of alleged abuse by baby daddy Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Baby Daddy Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Le Vaughn

Features

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's girlfriend? Dating history & exes from Desma Triplett to Kehlani

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's girlfriend? Dating history & exes from Desma Triplett to Kehlani

Trending

DDG claps back after fans share negative comments about six-month-old son Halo

DDG claps back after fans share negative comments about six-month-old son Halo

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video: All the Drake references & Easter Eggs

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video: All the Drake references & Easter Eggs

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed

When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed

AJ Tracey reveals why he deleted social media amid industry pressure

AJ Tracey reveals why he deleted social media amid industry pressure

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working