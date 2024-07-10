Why is Eminem's song 'Cleanin Out My Closet' so controversial?

Why is Eminem's song 'Cleanin Out My Closet' so controversial? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ahead of the release of Eminem's 12th studio album 'The Death of Slim Shady', fans have uncovered an old song called 'Cleanin Out My Closet' which he will never perform again.

Eminem is set to release his 12th studio album this week titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), and fans have been gearing up to hear his new tracks for the first time.

However, there is one song that Eminem refuses to ever play again, the controversial 2002 hit 'Cleanin Out My Closet', which is one of his most successful singles in his career.

So, what are the lyrics to Eminem's song 'Cleanin Out My Closet' and what has he said about the controversy behind the song? Here's everything you need to know.

Eminem will never perform one of his most popular songs live again. . Picture: Getty Images

Why is Eminem's Cleanin Out My Closet so controversial?

Released as a single in 2002 from the album The Eminem Show, Cleanin Out My Closet is a song the rapper has vowed to never perform again.

Twelve years later, his 2014 song Headlights serves as an apology to his mother Debbie, who is the focus of Cleanin Out My Closet.

His apology begins: “My mom probably got it the worst. The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far?“

Eminem pictured in 2002. Picture: Getty

'Cleaning Out My Closet' and all them other songs. But regardless, I don’t hate you ‘cause ma. You're still beautiful to me, 'cause you're my mom.

But I’m sorry mama for 'Cleanin’ Out My Closet', at the time I was angry."

Rightfully maybe so, never meant that far to take it though, ‘cause. Now I know it’s not your fault and I’m not making jokes. That song I no longer play at shows and I cringe every time it’s on the radio."

Eminem and his mother Debbie have had a troubling relationship. Picture: (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

Eminem had a difficult relationship with his mother Debbie, and went into detail about her addiction and troubles on Cleanin Out My Closet.

He still remains estranged from his mother, but has forgiven her following the release of the 2014 track.

The rapper says on Headlights: "And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad."

Eminem's alter ego is Slim Shady. Picture: Getty

What are the Cleanin Out My Closet lyrics by Eminem?

Here are the full lyrics to Eminem's 2002 track Cleanin Out My Closet:

[Intro]

Where's my snare?

I have no snare in my headphones

There you go

Yeah

Yo, yo

[Verse 1]

Have you ever been hated or discriminated against?

I have, I been protested and demonstrated against

Picket signs for my wicked rhymes, look at the times

Sick is the mind of the mother****in' kid that's behind

All this commotion, emotions run deep as oceans, explodin'

Tempers flarin' from parents, just blow 'em off and keep goin'

Not takin' nothin' from no one, give 'em hell long as I'm breathin'

Keep kickin' a** in the morning and takin' names in the evenin'

Leave 'em with a taste as sour as vinegar in they mouth

See, they can trigger me, but they'll never figure me out

Look at me now! I bet you're prolly sick of me now

Ain't you, Mama? I'ma make you look so ridiculous now!

[Chorus]

I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet (One more time!)

I said I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet (Ha!)

[Verse 2]

I got some skeletons in my closet and I don't know if no one knows it

So before they throw me inside my coffin and close it

I'ma expose it; I'll take you back to '73

Before I ever had a multi-platinum-selling CD

I was a baby, maybe I was just a couple of months

My f*ggot father must've had his panties up in a bunch

'Cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye

No, I don't, on second thought, I just f*ckin' wished he would die

I look at Hailie, and I couldn't picture leavin' her side

Even if I hated Kim, I'd grit my teeth and I'd try

To make it work with her at least for Hailie's sake, I maybe made some mistakes

But I'm only human, but I'm man enough to face 'em today

What I did was stupid, no doubt it was dumb

But the smartest s*** I did was take the bullets out of that gun

'Cause I'da killed 'em, s***, I woulda shot Kim and him both

It's my life, I'd like to welcome y'all to The Eminem Show

[Chorus]

I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet (One more time!)

I said I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet (Uh)

[Verse 3]

Now, I would never diss my own mama just to get recognition

Take a second to listen 'fore you think this record is dissin'

But put yourself in my position, just try to envision

Witnessin' your mama poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen

B****in' that someone's always goin' through her purse and s***'s missin'

Goin' through public housing systems, victim of Münchausen's Syndrome

My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn't

'Til I grew up, now I blew up, it makes you sick to your stomach, doesn't it?

Wasn't it the reason you made that CD for me, Ma?

So you could try to justify the way you treated me, Ma?

But guess what, you're gettin' older now, and it's cold when you're lonely

And Nathan's growin' up so quick, he's gonna know that you're phony

And Hailie's gettin' so big now, you should see her, she's beautiful

But you'll never see her, she won't even be at your funeral (Ha-ha!)

See, what hurts me the most is you won't admit you was wrong

B****, do your song, keep tellin' yourself that you was a mom!

But how dare you try to take what you didn't help me to get?!

You selfish b***, I hope you f*ckin' burn in hell for this sh**!

Remember when Ronnie died and you said you wished it was me? (Hehe)

Well, guess what? I am dead—dead to you as can be!

[Chorus]

I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet (One more time!)

I said I'm sorry, Mama

I never meant to hurt you

I never meant to make you cry

But tonight I'm cleanin' out my closet