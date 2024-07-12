Eminem ft Skylar Grey 'Temporary': Lyrics & Meaning revealed

Eminem ft Skylar Grey 'Temporary': Lyrics & Meaning revealed. Picture: Getty Images

What are the lyrics to Temporary by Eminem and Skylar Grey? Here's everything you need to know about his new song from his album 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace).

Temporary is the latest song from Eminem's new album 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace), and fans are ecstatic with the release.

Featuring frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, Temporary has the voice of Eminem's daughter Hailie Mathers at the start.

So, what are the lyrics and the meaning to Temporary by Eminem? Here's everything you need to know.

Eminem pictured with Skylar Grey. Picture: Getty

What are Eminem Temporary lyrics?

Here are the full lyrics to Temporary by Eminem and Skylar Grey:

[Intro: Eminem & Hailie Mathers]

A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?

The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here

So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes

Where's Hailie? Where's she at?

This ain't Hailie

Who is it?

It's a monster

[Verse 1: Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers, Eminem]

I've been waiting all night for the sunrise

To take away the dark sky

You're the dad monster and them are the baby monsters and I'm the mom monster

Oh

All it takes is a new day sometimes

To get me in a better state of mind

Give me a kiss, monster, give me a kiss

Love you

I love you

[Pre-Chorus: Skylar Grey]

If I could just fall asleep

I'd be lost in a dream

But right now, it's misery

And I just have to remember

[Chorus: Skylar Grey]

That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

[Verse 2: Eminem]

Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song

To help you cope with life now that I'm gone

How should I start? Just wanna say

Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate

And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock

And I still am, saying goodbye is just not

Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop

Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not

Forever

[Chorus: Skylar Grey]

That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

[Post-Chorus: Hailie Mathers, Skylar Grey, Eminem]

Daddy (Ooh)

What? (Ooh)

I used to have this when I was a little kid (Ooh)

Baby, are you okay? (Ooh)

[Verse 3: Eminem]

Yeah, and you will get over me and move on

You can play me on repeat on a song

But don't you dare shed a tear, what I tell you?

"Straighten up, little soldier," them times when I held you

Jade, it'll be okay, baby, I'm here, Hay

I'm watchin' you right now, baby girl, I vow

I will protect you, tour guardian angel

As hard as this may feel, as parting is painful

And, darling, the rain will, drive you insane still

You will remain strong, Hailie, just hang on

It won't be too long, I need you to move on

And remember, it will get better

'Cause times heals and when a

[Chorus: Skylar Grey]

When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

The bad days will start to get better

And we'll be laughin' together

And tonight, when I cry

The tears are temporary

[Post-Chorus: Eminem, Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers]

I know this big girl (Ooh)

And she's really pretty (Ooh)

You know what her name is?

Hailie (Ooh)

Hailie, how did you know? (Ooh)

[Verse 4: Eminem]

Yeah, and if there's days when you wanna lock yourself in your room and cry

Just think about how when you were little, how you and I

Back and forth to the studio, we used to drive

You strapped in the backseat 'cause you were my

Little sidekick, yeah, sweetie, I know this hurts

Bean, I'm wishing your pain away

Remember this, Hailie Jade

There's gonna be rainy days

I promise you'll get through 'em and make it regardless

Fuck it, Jade, I'll be honest

I knew that you was gonna take this the hardest

Sweetie, get up, I know that is is breaking your heart, it's

The hardest thing I ever wrote (Daddy)

Hailie, sweetheart, it's okay for you to let me go

Baby, I promise you that when a—

[Chorus: Skylar Grey]

When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

The bad days will start to get better

And we'll be laughin' together

And tonight when I cry

The tears are temporary

[Post-Chorus: Eminem, Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers]

What's your favorite song? (Ooh)

My favorite song right now (Ooh)

Mine and your favorite song, but

I like this part

That's your favorite part, dad? (Ooh)

[Outro: Hailie Mathers & Eminem]

You're taping me, b*tch

I got you on tape cussin'

Can you hear?

Yeah

No, b*tch

No what?

No, I said, I said no, b*tch

Okay, no cussin'

What is the meaning behind Eminem and Skylar Grey's new song 'Temporary'?

Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers pictured in 2022. Picture: Getty

Eminem's new song Temporary opens by reflecting his fear of death and reveals how he might not get to say everything he wants to say to her daughter Hailie.

This song dedicated to his daughter Hailie, and emphasises how difficult it was for him to write the heartfelt words.

'Bean' is the nickname Eminem uses towards his daughter Hailie Jade to show his affection.