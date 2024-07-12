Eminem ft Skylar Grey 'Temporary': Lyrics & Meaning revealed
12 July 2024, 14:59
What are the lyrics to Temporary by Eminem and Skylar Grey? Here's everything you need to know about his new song from his album 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace).
Listen to this article
Temporary is the latest song from Eminem's new album 'The Death of Slim Shady' (Coup De Grace), and fans are ecstatic with the release.
Featuring frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, Temporary has the voice of Eminem's daughter Hailie Mathers at the start.
- When is Eminem's new album 'The Death of Slim Shady' coming out? Release date, tracklist & features
- Eminem 'Guilty Conscience 2' lyrics & meaning revealed
- Is Eminem going on tour in 2024? Dates, tickets and venues
So, what are the lyrics and the meaning to Temporary by Eminem? Here's everything you need to know.
What are Eminem Temporary lyrics?
Here are the full lyrics to Temporary by Eminem and Skylar Grey:
[Intro: Eminem & Hailie Mathers]
A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?
The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here
So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes
Where's Hailie? Where's she at?
This ain't Hailie
Who is it?
It's a monster
[Verse 1: Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers, Eminem]
I've been waiting all night for the sunrise
To take away the dark sky
You're the dad monster and them are the baby monsters and I'm the mom monster
Oh
All it takes is a new day sometimes
To get me in a better state of mind
Give me a kiss, monster, give me a kiss
Love you
I love you
[Pre-Chorus: Skylar Grey]
If I could just fall asleep
I'd be lost in a dream
But right now, it's misery
And I just have to remember
[Chorus: Skylar Grey]
That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
[Verse 2: Eminem]
Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song
To help you cope with life now that I'm gone
How should I start? Just wanna say
Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate
And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock
And I still am, saying goodbye is just not
Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop
Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not
Forever
[Chorus: Skylar Grey]
That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
[Post-Chorus: Hailie Mathers, Skylar Grey, Eminem]
Daddy (Ooh)
What? (Ooh)
I used to have this when I was a little kid (Ooh)
Baby, are you okay? (Ooh)
[Verse 3: Eminem]
Yeah, and you will get over me and move on
You can play me on repeat on a song
But don't you dare shed a tear, what I tell you?
"Straighten up, little soldier," them times when I held you
Jade, it'll be okay, baby, I'm here, Hay
I'm watchin' you right now, baby girl, I vow
I will protect you, tour guardian angel
As hard as this may feel, as parting is painful
And, darling, the rain will, drive you insane still
You will remain strong, Hailie, just hang on
It won't be too long, I need you to move on
And remember, it will get better
'Cause times heals and when a
[Chorus: Skylar Grey]
When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
The bad days will start to get better
And we'll be laughin' together
And tonight, when I cry
The tears are temporary
[Post-Chorus: Eminem, Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers]
I know this big girl (Ooh)
And she's really pretty (Ooh)
You know what her name is?
Hailie (Ooh)
Hailie, how did you know? (Ooh)
[Verse 4: Eminem]
Yeah, and if there's days when you wanna lock yourself in your room and cry
Just think about how when you were little, how you and I
Back and forth to the studio, we used to drive
You strapped in the backseat 'cause you were my
Little sidekick, yeah, sweetie, I know this hurts
Bean, I'm wishing your pain away
Remember this, Hailie Jade
There's gonna be rainy days
I promise you'll get through 'em and make it regardless
Fuck it, Jade, I'll be honest
I knew that you was gonna take this the hardest
Sweetie, get up, I know that is is breaking your heart, it's
The hardest thing I ever wrote (Daddy)
Hailie, sweetheart, it's okay for you to let me go
Baby, I promise you that when a—
[Chorus: Skylar Grey]
When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
The bad days will start to get better
And we'll be laughin' together
And tonight when I cry
The tears are temporary
[Post-Chorus: Eminem, Skylar Grey, Hailie Mathers]
What's your favorite song? (Ooh)
My favorite song right now (Ooh)
Mine and your favorite song, but
I like this part
That's your favorite part, dad? (Ooh)
[Outro: Hailie Mathers & Eminem]
You're taping me, b*tch
I got you on tape cussin'
Can you hear?
Yeah
No, b*tch
No what?
No, I said, I said no, b*tch
Okay, no cussin'
What is the meaning behind Eminem and Skylar Grey's new song 'Temporary'?
Eminem's new song Temporary opens by reflecting his fear of death and reveals how he might not get to say everything he wants to say to her daughter Hailie.
This song dedicated to his daughter Hailie, and emphasises how difficult it was for him to write the heartfelt words.
'Bean' is the nickname Eminem uses towards his daughter Hailie Jade to show his affection.