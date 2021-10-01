10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix

1 October 2021, 12:58

Here is some of the top Netflix content that showcases Black talent.

There is not better time to elevate Black talent than during Black History Month and Netflix is home to a host of Black talent; including writers, producers, actors and actresses.

Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know

Here's some top picks that showcase Black Talent.

  1. Series -

    • Blood and Water

    Set in South Africa - Blood and Water is the story of teen Puleng; who is set to uncover the truth behind her theory that a girl, much like her, is actually her sister who was abducted at birth.

    • Girlfriends

    The 90's hit show was brought to Netflix in 2020.The classic show features four best friends, Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn - living their retrospective lives as Black women; whilst navigating their friendship.

    Tracee Ellis Ross stars as main character 'Joan'.
    Tracee Ellis Ross stars as main character 'Joan'.
    • Lupin

    Lupin stars French actor Omar Sy, whose character is based on Arsène Lupin. The series shows the journey of Lupin, who is set to avenge a wealthy family for his fathers death.

    Top Boy is a drama set in East London that explores the tensions between two drug gangs. The most recent series of the show takes viewers on a journey all the way to Jamaica, exploring themes such as violence alongside a look into the emotional side of the character's lives.

    Drake is an executive producer of the show, which also has many star features, such as Dave, Kano, Ashley Walters, Little Simz and Michael Ward.

    Drake is one of the shows executive producers
    Drake is one of the shows executive producers.
    • Chewing Gum

    'I May Destroy You' icon Michaela Coel is the writer and lead actress in this sitcom that follows 'awkward' Tracey Gordon and her journey into adulthood.

    Emmy winning Michaela Coel is the shows writer and lead character
    Emmy winning Michaela Coel is the shows writer and lead character.

  2. Movies -

    • Juanita

    Juanita is the story of a mother who leaves her life behind to search for fulfilment. She journeys to Paper Moon, Montana in hope of finding happiness and healing.

    • Malcom and Marie

    This intense film gives an up close look at the relationship of a filmmaker and his girlfriend, whose story he tells in his film.

    Zendaya and John David Washington play the two lead characters.

    • Been So Long

    Been so long stars Michaela Coel who plays Simone, a single mother living in Camden.

    The musical is a love story, about Simone's hesitation to open up to a stranger she meets who has a complicated past.

    • His House

    This horror tells the story of a couple that make an escape from war-stricken South Sudan. The movie is a social commentary and horror combined, as the couple make thrilling discoveries.

    • Project Power

    Jamie Foxx stars in this action film. A former soldier and a police officer unite to find the source behind a dangerous pill that provides temporary superpowers.

    Jamie Foxx stars in Project Power
    Jamie Foxx stars in Project Power.

