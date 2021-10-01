10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix

Series -

Blood and Water

Set in South Africa - Blood and Water is the story of teen Puleng; who is set to uncover the truth behind her theory that a girl, much like her, is actually her sister who was abducted at birth.

Girlfriends

The 90's hit show was brought to Netflix in 2020.The classic show features four best friends, Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn - living their retrospective lives as Black women; whilst navigating their friendship.

Tracee Ellis Ross stars as main character 'Joan'. Picture: Getty

Lupin

Lupin stars French actor Omar Sy, whose character is based on Arsène Lupin. The series shows the journey of Lupin, who is set to avenge a wealthy family for his fathers death.

Top Boy is a drama set in East London that explores the tensions between two drug gangs. The most recent series of the show takes viewers on a journey all the way to Jamaica, exploring themes such as violence alongside a look into the emotional side of the character's lives.

Drake is an executive producer of the show, which also has many star features, such as Dave, Kano, Ashley Walters, Little Simz and Michael Ward.

Drake is one of the shows executive producers. Picture: Getty

Chewing Gum

'I May Destroy You' icon Michaela Coel is the writer and lead actress in this sitcom that follows 'awkward' Tracey Gordon and her journey into adulthood.