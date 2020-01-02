Drake confirms Top Boy will return to Netflix in 2020

2 January 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 11:29

Drake has revealed that a new season of Top Boy will be coming to Netflix
Drake has revealed that a new season of Top Boy will be coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Canadian rapper Drake has revealed that Top Boy will be returning in 2020 on Instagram.

Drake has been praised for being an instrumental figure in bringing back the famous British crime drama series Top Boy. The shows first seasons were praised for the authenticity and offering an insight to reality. However, came to an end in 2013.

Kanye West claps back at Drake's "secular music" comments in new church video

However, Drizzy helped bring back the show and began a new season debut on Netflix. Now, Drake has revealed to fans that Top Boy will be returning in 2020.

In an Instagram post by GRM Daily, a photo of an article titled 'Top Boy among Netflix's most popular series of 2019'. The caption read: 'Will we see a new series in 2020? 🤔'.

The 6 God responded to their Instagram post, confirming that Top Boy will be returning. The Canadian rapper simply commented "Of Course" under the post.

View this post on Instagram

Will we see a new series in 2020? 🤔🤞

A post shared by GRM DAILY (@grmdaily) on

Fans instantly reacted to Drake confirming Top Boy's return and flooded the comment section. One fan wrote "🤣🤣🤣snm we waiting 👀👀" while another fan wrote "Season 2 is gonna be mad".

The show originally had eight episodes which had aired over two seasons between 2011 and 2013.

Drake confirms Top Boy will be making a return
Drake confirms Top Boy will be making a return. Picture: Instagram

Drake brought back the show to Netflix in October 2019, with the first episode debuting on the 31st October with ten episodes.

For many fans who watched it from the very start called the 2019 debut season 4, however, the now-Netflix owned show refer it to Top Boy Season 1.

Who is excited for a new Top Boy season ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake & Top Boy News!

Latest Drake News

Kanye West responds to Drake's "secular music" comments

Kanye West claps back at Drake's "secular music" comments in new church video

Kanye West

Drake has been slammed following his comments about Rihanna, while discussing Chris Brown beef

Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown
Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track

Drake finally confirms The Weeknd beef is squashed in new drill track 'War'
Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Kylie Jenner is wary of Drake's "womanising" way, sources close to the starlet say.

Kylie Jenner doesn't want a serious relationship with Drake as he's a "womaniser"

More News

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of the late Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died after a suspected drug overdose.

Whitney Houston's daughter's ex-fiancé dies from a suspected drug overdose
The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for 2020: Stormzy, Aitch & More Nominated
Cardi B & Offset show off their luxury mansion: The tour

Inside Cardi B & Offset's luxury $5.8 million Atlanta mansion

Cardi B

Snoop Dogg posted a nostalgic clip from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Snoop Dogg posts throwback Tupac footage from the year rapper died

Snoop Dogg

50 Cent has been trolled by French Montana with a savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent trolled by French Montana with savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent