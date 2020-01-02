Drake confirms Top Boy will return to Netflix in 2020

Drake has revealed that a new season of Top Boy will be coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Canadian rapper Drake has revealed that Top Boy will be returning in 2020 on Instagram.

Drake has been praised for being an instrumental figure in bringing back the famous British crime drama series Top Boy. The shows first seasons were praised for the authenticity and offering an insight to reality. However, came to an end in 2013.

However, Drizzy helped bring back the show and began a new season debut on Netflix. Now, Drake has revealed to fans that Top Boy will be returning in 2020.

In an Instagram post by GRM Daily, a photo of an article titled 'Top Boy among Netflix's most popular series of 2019'. The caption read: 'Will we see a new series in 2020? 🤔'.

The 6 God responded to their Instagram post, confirming that Top Boy will be returning. The Canadian rapper simply commented "Of Course" under the post.

Fans instantly reacted to Drake confirming Top Boy's return and flooded the comment section. One fan wrote "🤣🤣🤣snm we waiting 👀👀" while another fan wrote "Season 2 is gonna be mad".

The show originally had eight episodes which had aired over two seasons between 2011 and 2013.

Drake confirms Top Boy will be making a return. Picture: Instagram

Drake brought back the show to Netflix in October 2019, with the first episode debuting on the 31st October with ten episodes.

For many fans who watched it from the very start called the 2019 debut season 4, however, the now-Netflix owned show refer it to Top Boy Season 1.

Who is excited for a new Top Boy season ?