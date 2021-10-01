Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know

1 October 2021, 09:53 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 10:52

Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know
Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know. Picture: Global

Here's how we're celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA this October.

Black History Month takes place during October in the UK, and we're celebrating majorly on Capital XTRA.

This month, we will be paying tribute to the incredible contributions of Black people in the UK. Whether it's highlighting their achievements, lifting voices of those who need to be heard, or raising awareness – its all happening on Capital XTRA.

Every day, we will be hosting some amazing features on air and on our social channels for you to enjoy and learn from.

Here's what will be happening on Capital XTRA for Black History Month:

On air

On Capital XTRA breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie, we will have a variety of exciting guests throughout the entire month.

Every Wednesday during Robert Bruce's Homegrown Show at 7PM, we are doing a feature called “Music That Made Us” to reflect different genre’s from the UK scene.

Week 1 (6th October) - Grime & Garage

Week 2 (13th October) – Dancehall/Bashment

Week 3 (20th October) – Afrobeats

Week 4 (27th October) – Hip Hop

These themes will also be reflected weekly during Manny Norte's Reloaded mixes, every Friday at 11AM.

On social media

Throughout the month, we will be sharing the interview clips from the incredible guests we'll have in the Capital XTRA studios.

We will also be shining a light on our presenters, who will give us an insight about how the music from their culture impacted them.

Capital XTRA Book Club with our very own Leah Davis will be featuring some amazing guests, giving an in-depth chat about their books.

On our social media platforms, we will also be posting links to informative and celebratory BHM content from the articles on our website.

To keep up with how we're celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA, you can...

Tune into Capital XTRA radio here

Follow us on:

Instagram: @capitalxtra

Twitter:@capitalxtra

Facebook: @capitalxtra

TikTok: @capitalxtra

YouTube: @capitalxtra

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month
The Super Bowl will host a star studded half time performance

Fans react to Kendrick, Dr. Dre, Eminem and More Performing at Super Bowl LVI halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent

Here is some of the top Black talent on Netflix

10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix

Trending

Black Pound Day: What is it, how to support, dates & more

Black Pound Day: What is it, how to support, dates & more

Fans are not impressed with the star

Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation over models in braids for Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna

Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie

Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie

Kanye West

Fans are not impressed with Kylie's swimwear

Kylie Jenner fans blast 'poor quality' swimwear line

Kylie Jenner

Manson has been accused of sexual assault.

Kanye West slammed for wearing t-shirt of alleged sexual abuser Marilyn Manson's face

Kanye West