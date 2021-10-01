Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know

Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Here's everything you need to know. Picture: Global

Here's how we're celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA this October.

Black History Month takes place during October in the UK, and we're celebrating majorly on Capital XTRA.

This month, we will be paying tribute to the incredible contributions of Black people in the UK. Whether it's highlighting their achievements, lifting voices of those who need to be heard, or raising awareness – its all happening on Capital XTRA.

Every day, we will be hosting some amazing features on air and on our social channels for you to enjoy and learn from.

Here's what will be happening on Capital XTRA for Black History Month:

On air

On Capital XTRA breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie, we will have a variety of exciting guests throughout the entire month.

Every Wednesday during Robert Bruce's Homegrown Show at 7PM, we are doing a feature called “Music That Made Us” to reflect different genre’s from the UK scene.

Week 1 (6th October) - Grime & Garage

Week 2 (13th October) – Dancehall/Bashment

Week 3 (20th October) – Afrobeats

Week 4 (27th October) – Hip Hop

These themes will also be reflected weekly during Manny Norte's Reloaded mixes, every Friday at 11AM.

On social media

Throughout the month, we will be sharing the interview clips from the incredible guests we'll have in the Capital XTRA studios.

We will also be shining a light on our presenters, who will give us an insight about how the music from their culture impacted them.

Capital XTRA Book Club with our very own Leah Davis will be featuring some amazing guests, giving an in-depth chat about their books.

On our social media platforms, we will also be posting links to informative and celebratory BHM content from the articles on our website.

To keep up with how we're celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA, you can...

