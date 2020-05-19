21 female rappers taking over Hip Hop in 2020

2020 has already seen female rappers including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat taking over in Hip Hop.

When it comes to the rap game in 2020, women have enjoyed more success than ever before. After the likes of Cardi B broke through in the last few years, there has been a steady rise of female rappers taking over the game with a top 50 female rappers list sparking huge debate online recently.

Doja Cat joined forces with Nicki Minaj and scored both rapper's first-ever number one on the `billboard chart with their 'Say So Remix', whilst at the same time, Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Beyoncé and the Houston stars saw their song 'Savage Remix' take the number two spot the same week.

So who are the most notable female rappers taking over the Hip Hop game in 2020? We've put together a list of the hottest names from you need to check for right now...

Megan Thee Stallion There's no denying that Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest female rappers in the world right now and one of the most popular in the Hip Hop game as a whole. Megan's song 'Savage' went viral on TikTok with an accompanying dance challenge months after her 'Hot Girl Summer' phrase became an essential part of Hip Hop vocab in 2019. Since Megan confused our Classical Music Expert, she's enjoyed a huge rise in popularity with Tupac Shakur comparisons and a rumoured relationship with fellow rapper G Eazy adding to Meg's star status. Essential song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - 'Savage Remix' Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most exciting female rappers in Hip Hop. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat Another female rapper who has enjoyed a huge rise in popularity recently, helped by her song 'Say So' which went viral on TikTok, Doja Cat is a very special talent. After a public dispute with fellow female rapper Cardi B, Doja Cat grabbed her first-ever number one on the Billboard Chart alongside Nicki Minaj in May 2020, just days after Nicki's fans seemingly tried to get Doja cancelled on Twitter. With her hilarious personality on Instagram being backed up by a very strong catalogue including tracks like 'Cyber Sex', 'Like That' and 'Boss Bitch', 2020 is undoubtedly Doja Cat's year. Essential song: Doja Cat - 'Say So'

Young M.A. Hailing from New York, Young M.A's album 'Herstory In The Making' made waves when it dropped in 2019 and the talented spitter is one of the most-talked-about independent female rappers in Hip Hop. After getting into a beef with fellow rapper Kodak Black, Young M.A made headlines once again as she made controversial claims about R&B music. But it's Young M.A's music which does most of the talking with songs like "NNAN' and 'BIG' seeing huge numbers on streaming services. Essential song: Young M.A - 'BIG'

Bhad Bhabie Arguably one of the most controversial female rappers in the game, 17-year-old Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, made a name for herself as the 'Cash Me Outside' girl from Dr Phil. Since then Bregoli became Bhad Bhabie and released a flurry of hits, including 'Gucci Flip Flops' with Lil Yachty and 'Bestie' with Kodak Black. After an alleged relationship with rapper NBA Youngboy and then another controversial relationship with Yung Bans, Bhad Bhabie has consistently made headlines, but having already dropped 'That's What I Said' in 2020 we're expecting more big things from the Florida rapper. Essential song: Bhad Bhabie - 'Get Like Me' featuring NLE Choppa Bhad Bhabie has become one of the most controversial female rappers in Hip Hop. Picture: Getty

Rico Nasty Rico Nasty released her debut mixtape as she finished high school and since then she's enjoyed a huge rise to fame. Balancing motherhood (Rico gave birth to her son when she was 18) and a fast-rising career as one of the most exciting female rappers in the game, the Washington resident has released a number of huge tracks, from 'Smack A Bitch' to 'Guap (La La La)', Rico has got already got a bag of bangers under her belt. After a beef with fellow rapper Asian Doll, Rico has continued to make a name for herself in the Hip Hop game and fans are hoping for some new 2020 music very soon. Essential song: Rice Nasty - 'Big Titties'

Lavida Loca Quickly emerging as one of the most exciting female rappers in the UK over the last 18 months, Lavida Loca has built a big name for herself with some seriously hard bars. Having already dropped her '2 Sides' EP in April 2020, Lavida Loca is enjoying her best year yet, with the London rapper's song 'No Drama' picking up some big traction. With tales from the street woven throughout her music, Lavida Loca is an artiston the rise and is undoubdtedly one of the most promising female rappers repping the UK right now. Essential song: Lavida Loca - 'No Drama'

Shaybo When it comes to female rappers, Shaybo has quickly become the critics favourite as her storytelling ability and slick flow on the mic have seen her turn heads in the rap hame. Championed by the likes of DJ Semtex as one of the next to blow, Shaybo has backed up all the talk with a barrage of hard-hitting bangers and with her 'Queen O fThe South' EP on the way soon, expect big things from the South East London rapper. Essential song: Shaybo - 'Ya Dun Know'

B. Simone Juggling her role on MTV show Wild 'N Out with her rising music success, B. Simone is a female rapper who can do it all. People may also recognise B. Simone from her starring role in DaBaby's music video for his hit song 'Find My Way', butshe's been dropping bangers of her own recently. With a freestyle over Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' picking up wide attention from Hip Hop fans, B. Simon dropped 'Million Dollar Freestyle' atthe start of 2020 to show that she's a force to be reckoned with in this scene. Essential song: B. Simone - 'Raw Shit Freestyle'

Tierra Whack Tierra Whack is one of the most unique female rappers in the game. After releasing her album 'Whack World', which was just 15 minutes long, the Philadelphia rapper has seen her star rise at a rapid rate. After dropping some epic freestyles and a number of strong tracks including 2019's 'Unemployed' and 'Wasteland', Tierra Whack is a rapper you should be paying attention to. Having had to postpone her 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tierra Whack confirmed "a new album is coming" when she spoke to Variety in March, so watch this space! Essential song: Tierra Whack - 'Hungry Hippo' Tierra Whack has become of one of the leading female rappers in Hip Hop in 2020. Picture: Getty

Bree Runway After a huge cosign from none other than Missy Elliott, UK rapper Bree Runway is a powerhouse in the rap game. Bree's 2019 project 'Be Runway' threw the spotlight onto the Hackney rapper and she followed up with the hugely popular 'APESHIT' at the beginning of 2020. The London artist even secured her first American collab as she teamed up with fellow female rapper Yung Baby Tate for the brilliant 'Damn Daniel', increasing her popularity on both sides of the Atlantic. Essential song: Bree Runway - 'APESHIT'

DaniLeigh DaniLeigh is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and highly rate female rappers in Hip Hop right now, with countless collabs already under her belt. DaBaby, Chris Brown and Lil Baby have all been eager to work with 25-year-old and after a quick listen to her music it's easy to see why. DaniLeigh, real name Danielle Leigh Curiel, fuses her rap prowess and melodic singing voice to create anthems for all occasions, making her one of the most versatile female rappers around Essential song: DaniLeigh - 'Levi High' featuring DaBaby

Dreezy Hailing from South Side Chicago, Dreezy has been steadily releasing music over the last few years and released her strongest body of work in 2019. Dreezy mixtape 'Big Dreez' was released in January 2019 and featured collabs with the likes of Jeremih, Offset and Kash Doll, ensuring Dreezy remains one of the most talked about femnale rappers in the game. With fans hoping for more new music soon in 2020, keep your eyes on Dreezy this year! Essential song: Dreezy - 'Body' featuring Jeremih

Yung Baby Tate Yung Baby Tate is another one of the female rappers on this list who has really taken a stranglehold of the Hip Hop game over the last 18 months. Repping for all the female rappers in the game, Yung Baby Tate dropped her album 'GIRLS' in 2019 which featured collabs with a number of her fellow female rappers, including BbyMutha and Asian Doll. With 2020 already seeing Yung Baby Tate embracing her firstUK collab, alongside Bree Runway, it appears this year is set to be a big one for the rising star. Essential song: Yung Baby Tate - 'That Girl'

Br3nya 2019 saw Br3nya emerge as one of the big players in the UK rap game and a number of standout releases have cemented her status as one of the female rappers to watch for 2020. 'Plenty (Too Trendy)' was released in April 2020 and quickly becmae of one Br3nya's most popular songs, whilst she also made an appearance on the remix for Farkoo's hit song 'Gangsta'. Br3nya has reportedly gpt an EP on the way and at the end of 2019 she revealed "I've been recording all summer, so I could really just drop it whenever. No warning whatsoever." Essential song: Br3nya - 'Plenty (Too Trendy)' Br3nya is one of the UK's most exciting female rappers. Picture: Getty

Rubi Rose Hailing from Georgia, Rubi Rose has taken her own style and run with it and so far it's working as she's quickly become one of the most popular female rappers around. 2020 has already seen Rubi Rose release her hit song 'Pretty MF' with more new music expected pretty soon. Despite big tracks and collabs with the likes of NLE Choppa, we're still awaiting Rubi Rose's debut album, so could 2020 be the year we see the first full length project from the talented rapper? Essential song: Rubi Rose - 'Hit Yo Dance' featuring NLE Choppa & Yella Beezy

Ivorian Doll As the UK Drill sound takes over the rap game across the world, Ivorian Doll is one of the leading female rappers repping the sound in the UK. With intense flows and bars about her life in the streets, Ivorian Doll previously said, "I want to be the female artists the boys are afreaid of because I'm better than they are". Tracks like 'Queen Of Drill (QOD)', produced by Pop Smoke collaborator Trap House Mob have ensured Ivorian Doll has made her mark on the scene, but in 2020 she's ready to take over. Essential song: Ivorian Doll - 'Rumours'

Ms Banks Following the second instalment in her mixtape series 'The Coldest Winter Ever' was released in 2019, Ms Banks became one of the leading names when it comes to female rappers in the UK. From touring with Nicki Minaj to taking over the airwaves with her huge hit 'Snack', last year was a big one for the London rapper and she's ready to do it even bigger in 2020. This year Ms Banks has alredy released songs with the likes of Naira Marley and Spice, whilst she was also the only female rapper from the UK on XXL'slong list for their 2020 Freshmen list. Essential song: Ms Banks - 'Snack' featuring Kida Kudz

Kash Doll Kash Doll is already one of the biggest female rappers in the game with her 2019 debut album 'Stacked' featuring some bigtracks and collabs with Hip Hop heavyweights such as Big Sean and Lil Wayne. Hailing from Detroit, Kash Doll continued her rise in the rap game with new track 'Nervous' in April 2020 and she doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Kash Doll even made an appearance on one of the lead songs from the Charlie's Angels soundtrack in 2019, so 2020 is set to be the nextbig step in this incredible female rapper's career. Essential song: Kash Doll - 'Ready Set' featuring Big Sean Kash Doll is one of the female rappers leading the way in 2020. Picture: Getty

Teezandos Teenage rapper Teezandos is a rising star in the game from East London and has released a string of big tracks in the UK Drill scene, including the standout tracks 'Diamonds' and 'Highlander' already in 2020. Teezandos has been dubbed the 'Princess Of Drill' and signed a deal with renowned British label GB Records, so expect to see a lot more from the young rapper in the near future. Essential tracks: Teezandos - 'Slender'

BbyMutha You know BbyMutha's unique flow as soon as you hear it and it's that individualism that makes the Tennessee native one of the most intriguig female rappers around. BByMutha might be a funny play on words but it turns out the rapper is actually a mother of four, balancing motherhood with being a bad ass rap star. With BbyMutha's 'Scam Likely' marking her first musical effort in 2020, fans will be eager for more from the effortlessly cool rhymer. Essential song: BbyMutha - 'Muthaleficent' featuring Swerzie