R&B fans divided after Young M.A. claims we "barely have" the genre anymore

25 February 2020, 17:14

Young M.A sparks debate amongst R&B fans on Twitter
Young M.A sparks debate amongst R&B fans on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Young M.A sparked a debate amongst R&B fans on whether the genre has "died out" or has been "kept alive".

R&B fans have responded to Young M.A's recent tweet, where she suggests that current state of R&B is not where it should be.

The debate has been brewing for on social media since last month, amongst artists and fans, discussing whether "R&B has died out" or not.

It all began last month when K. Michelle called out new R&B music claiming it has "no soul" in it.

The star tweeted "Up early listening to new R&B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this sh*t has no soul and it boring,".

She continued "It plays like one big lullaby. I’m so confused by it."

Also, Diddy suggestively made a cryptic statement on R&B, when he told his millions of followers that for the next season of Making the Band, he wanted to "bring R&B back".

On Monday (Feb 24) Rapper Young M.A tweeted late Sunday (February 23) night that it's time for R&B to step up its game.

"Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B," she tweeted.

"R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap!"

Singer-songwriter PJ Morton reposted a screenshot of Young M.A's tweet to his Instagram page and shared that "good R&B" music is plentiful.

"I got it at first... but I think this take is getting pretty corny and lazy now 🥴.. There’s SO MUCH GOOD R&B!!" he wrote.

"You just must not be trying to find it." Morton then tagged dozens of artists including H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Tink, Tank, Ledisi, India Arie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Luke James, Summer Walker, Eric Bellinger, and more."I’m probably missing so many.. that’s just off the top.. all DIFFERENT types of R&B," he continued.

"Tell the radio to balance it.. it’s definitely not because 'We barely have R&B' 💪🏾🙏🏾❤️👂🏾."

Many other fans took to Twitter to defend the genre and the new artists who are making R&B music. See reactions below.

