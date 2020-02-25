R&B fans divided after Young M.A. claims we "barely have" the genre anymore

Young M.A sparked a debate amongst R&B fans on whether the genre has "died out" or has been "kept alive".

R&B fans have responded to Young M.A's recent tweet, where she suggests that current state of R&B is not where it should be.

The debate has been brewing for on social media since last month, amongst artists and fans, discussing whether "R&B has died out" or not.

It all began last month when K. Michelle called out new R&B music claiming it has "no soul" in it.

The star tweeted "Up early listening to new R&B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this sh*t has no soul and it boring,".

She continued "It plays like one big lullaby. I’m so confused by it."

Also, Diddy suggestively made a cryptic statement on R&B, when he told his millions of followers that for the next season of Making the Band, he wanted to "bring R&B back".

Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B, ... R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap! — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) February 24, 2020

On Monday (Feb 24) Rapper Young M.A tweeted late Sunday (February 23) night that it's time for R&B to step up its game.

"Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B," she tweeted.

"R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap!"

Singer-songwriter PJ Morton reposted a screenshot of Young M.A's tweet to his Instagram page and shared that "good R&B" music is plentiful.

"I got it at first... but I think this take is getting pretty corny and lazy now 🥴.. There’s SO MUCH GOOD R&B!!" he wrote.

"You just must not be trying to find it." Morton then tagged dozens of artists including H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Tink, Tank, Ledisi, India Arie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Luke James, Summer Walker, Eric Bellinger, and more."I’m probably missing so many.. that’s just off the top.. all DIFFERENT types of R&B," he continued.

"Tell the radio to balance it.. it’s definitely not because 'We barely have R&B' 💪🏾🙏🏾❤️👂🏾."

Many other fans took to Twitter to defend the genre and the new artists who are making R&B music. See reactions below.

Y’all let Young MA convince y’all that there’s no new R&B yesterday lol? Who do y’all listen to? — Ll Cool K (@50ShadesOfFOH) February 25, 2020

just because it doesn’t exist in the ‘mainstream’ sphere doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist at all.



Young MA saying R&B needs to make a come back, isn’t a jab at R&B artists it’s a jab at the Labels/Radios/DJ’s etc. Who aren’t tuned into the R&B scene. — R&B RADAR® (@RNB_RADAR) February 24, 2020

I say this often. I used to love the times when songs would have a mixture of hip hop and R&B in them. We need to bring back remixes too! Every R&B and hip hop song in the early 2000's had a remix lol. — His baby mama with no baby (@any1seenmyedges) February 24, 2020

That’s more alternative r&b. I think when people talk about R&B, they want church-bred, soulful singers that sang about love, heartbreak, joy and pain in a way that made you FEEL it. Not the talk singing, “vibey”, sleepy stuff. — This is in RATCHET! (@MDBSings) February 24, 2020

I'm tired of them labeling this new sound R&B. It's more like Trap Blues. There's barely any soul in the genre any more. There are a few artists holding on tight to the essence of R&B like H.E.R. but for the most part, it all sounds the same 🙄 — 👩🏿‍💻STAN CULTURE👨🏼‍💻 (@StanCultureGuru) February 24, 2020

R&B is everywhere:

- Rappers are singing their own hooks.

- There are even some rappers posing as R&B artists when it's convenient.

- 'Pop artists' using R&B to reinvent themselves.

- Everyone is sampling R&B records to score a hit. https://t.co/vjojXocs8l — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) February 24, 2020