A viral 'top 50 greatest female rappers' list has sparked debate among hip-hop fans

A list of the greatest female rappers in history has surfaced online. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Lauryn Hill and more all ranked on the list.

A ranked list of the best female rappers of all time has been making the rounds on social media, and Nicki Minaj has come out on top.

Hip-hop fans are going back and forth over the list, which was created by 50/50innertainment, which also places Missy Elliott in second place and Lil Kim at number three.

Cardi B lands in at the number 15 spot while Iggy Azalea just about scrapes a place at number 50.

Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Lil Kim topped the list. Picture: 5050innertainment

"Nicki correct. I think Cardi should be knocked down a bit... rappers that don’t write raps shouldn’t be considered a rapper at all. She an entertainer fr," tweeted one user.

"Uhm chile how Missy #2? She’s the GOAT been running forever and definitely #1 nobody touching her. The rest is questionable or accurate idk," wrote another.

"How you going to put Nicki before Missy, Lauryn and Queen Latifah," questioned one, while another questioned Iggy's place on the list.

"Switch Iggy with Cardi ... at least Iggy wrote some of her stuff. You can get no respect as a rapper if you don’t consistently push your own. I’m sorry .. even the person at #1 said that."

Let's be honest. Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Lauryn Hill and Foxy Brown should be above Missy Elliott. — S H U M B A (@dommekut) February 9, 2020

Uhm chile how Missy #2? She’s the GOAT been running forever and definitely #1 nobody touching her. The rest is questionable or accurate idk. — Ｓｅｅｉｎｇ Ｓｏｕｎｄｓ (@pharrelloholic) February 9, 2020

The fact that Doja isn’t on here, Meg is lower than Cardi, Rico is lower than Cuban, Iggy is not in top 20, is crazy pic.twitter.com/2Z7jjfP6cX — 𝑵𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒊 𝑴𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒋 Stan Account (@BarbzRoom_) February 9, 2020

Cardio is only here because of the hype. I personally think she should be a couple more spots down. And also I don’t like iggy but I gotta admit she was the only one of the rap bitches that stuck around the longest and I don’t think she should be last. Maybe something like 20 — She Raq like Chi-Raq, get it? (@raqhadass) February 9, 2020

Y’all give Cardi b way too much credit 😂 for absolutely nothing. The list said greatest RAPPERS of all time. She’s an entertainer backed by a major label. Is this about skill or charts? She never wrote a rhyme a day in her life. Respect the craft and reshuffle this list. — Kinoputiya (@kinoputiya) February 9, 2020

What do you think of the list?