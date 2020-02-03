Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy spark dating rumours after surprise kissing video goes viral

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy spark dating rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hot girl Meg and rapper G-Eazy have been spotted getting cosy with each other. The "Good Life" rapper posted a video kissing Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy are getting real comfy with each other. The pair have sparked dating rumours after being spotted partying together at a pre-Super Bowl celebration (Feb 2)

In the viral video, G-Eazy and Meg are spotted within close proximity, talking to each other. The 30 year-old rapper holds Megan's neck, while speaking in her ear.

Another clip obtained by TheShadeRoom, Megan is seen dancing with G-Eazy, grinding on him, with him stationed behind her.

Later on, G-Eazy took to his Instagram story to confirm the dating rumours, with a flirtatious video of him kissing Meg.

The pair are laid up in bed, with Megan hugging the "I Mean It" rapper. He then kisses her face several times.

Meg's fans on Twitter have reacted to the new relationship rumours. Many fans are confused as there was no previous sign of the two, now they have gone full-throttle.

While other fans are totally supportive of Meg potentially being with G-Eazy. See Twitter reactions to the couple below.

NO BC HALSEY GOING OFF LADT NIGHT WHILE MEGAN AND G EAZY WERE SOMEWHERE BEING MESSY HAS ME CRYING pic.twitter.com/0m7Pb4Y4uy — cel 🦦 (@honeysucckle) February 2, 2020

I wake up & see G Eazy with Megan Thee Stallion man listen... pic.twitter.com/vm54sbHMbO — the beginning (@thegxnxsis) February 3, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and fucking G Eazy are you kidding me?? pic.twitter.com/dueGIo54vR — womp womp ➐ (@huncho3xtimez) February 3, 2020