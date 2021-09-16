The Proud Family revival: Release date, cast, plot & more
16 September 2021, 13:27
Here's everything you need to know about the reboot of the iconic show.
'The Proud Family' fans can be excited for a star-studded reboot.
The original show debuted in 2001, however - 20 years later the iconic programme is being reimagined with some stellar additions.
Here's everything you need to know about 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'.
-
How can I watch 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?
The iconic reboot will be available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus on release.
-
When will 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder' be released?
The revival will be ready to watch in 2022, just over 20 years since the original.
Fans can currently watch the original episodes on Disney Plus.
‘the proud family’ premiered 20 years ago today on disney channel pic.twitter.com/qUV71ULX8r— 2000s (@gwendalupe) September 15, 2021
-
What will 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder' be about?
The revival is said to continue the orignal plot; exploring the life of main character Penny Proud - alongside the rest of the 'Proud' family.
-
Who will star in 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?
The 'Louder and Prouder' reboot will feature some of the original stars, such as Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker return as her parents and JoMarie Payton also as 'Suga Mama'.
Some stars confirmed include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and 'Wizards of Waverley Place' star Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez.
Fans can also expect to see Asante Blackk and rapper 'A-boogie' in the show.
📺20 YEARS AGO TODAY!📺— BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) September 15, 2021
'The Proud Family' debuted on the Disney Channel September 15, 2001!
Here's @DestinysChild & @SolangeKnowles working on the intro: pic.twitter.com/4IMHxFghSG
Also confirmed are some celebrity guest features.
The extensive list includes, but is not limited to:
- Lizzo,
- Lil Nas X,
- Chance the Rapper,
- Normani,
- Leslie Odom Jr.,
- Tiffany Haddish,
- Lena Waithe,
- Anthony Anderson,
- Gabrielle Union,
- Debbie Allen,
- James Pickens Jr.,
- Courtney B. Vance,
- Jane Lynch,
- Marsai Martin,
- Jaden Smith,
- Glynn Turman,
- Lamorne Morris,
- Brenda Song,
- Tina Knowles,
- Eva Longoria,
- Bretman Rock,
- Gabby Douglas.
-
Is there a trailer for 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?
Disney have released a trailer for the upcoming show, which features some of the guest-stars telling what the 'The Proud Family' means to them.
The full video can be seen below.