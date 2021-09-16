The Proud Family revival: Release date, cast, plot & more

16 September 2021, 13:27

The reboot is coming in 2022
The reboot is coming in 2022. Picture: Getty / Disney Plus / The Proud Family

Here's everything you need to know about the reboot of the iconic show.

'The Proud Family' fans can be excited for a star-studded reboot.

The original show debuted in 2001, however - 20 years later the iconic programme is being reimagined with some stellar additions.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast: where are they now?

Here's everything you need to know about 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'.

  1. How can I watch 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?

    The iconic reboot will be available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus on release.

  2. When will 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder' be released?

    The revival will be ready to watch in 2022, just over 20 years since the original.

    Fans can currently watch the original episodes on Disney Plus.

  3. What will 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder' be about?

    The revival is said to continue the orignal plot; exploring the life of main character Penny Proud - alongside the rest of the 'Proud' family.

  4. Who will star in 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?

    The 'Louder and Prouder' reboot will feature some of the original stars, such as Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker return as her parents and JoMarie Payton also as 'Suga Mama'.

    Some stars confirmed include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and 'Wizards of Waverley Place' star Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez.

    Fans can also expect to see Asante Blackk and rapper 'A-boogie' in the show.

    Also confirmed are some celebrity guest features.

    The extensive list includes, but is not limited to:

    The reboot is star-studded
    The reboot is star-studded. Picture: Disney + / The Proud Family

  5. Is there a trailer for 'The Proud Family revival - Louder and Prouder'?

    Disney have released a trailer for the upcoming show, which features some of the guest-stars telling what the 'The Proud Family' means to them.

    The full video can be seen below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kid Cudi fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022

Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series - everything you need to know
Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Kanye West

Lil Nas X flaunts his 'pregnancy bump' while posing at his baby shower

Lil Nas X flaunts 'pregnancy bump' while posing at his baby shower
AOC Met Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress controversy explained

AOC Met Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress controversy explained

Trending

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Kim's look was the topic of conversation

Kim Kardashian ignites Kanye West reconciliation rumours with Met Gala outfit
Nicki Minaj COVID-19 vaccine controversy on Twitter explained

Nicki Minaj COVID-19 vaccine controversy on Twitter explained

Nicki Minaj

MGK and McGregor shocked fans

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor VMA red carpet beef explained
The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more

The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more