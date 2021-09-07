Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump

Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx

Fans are wondering if Lil Nas X's pregnancy baby bump is real. Here's everything we know...

Lil Nas X has shocked fans after debuting his "pregnancy baby bump" in several photos he has shared online.

The 22-year-old rapper has caused a storm online in the trans community, with people claiming he used the pregnancy bump in order to gain attention for the launch of his debut album.

But fans are wondering – is Lil Nas X really pregnant?