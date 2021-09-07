Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump

7 September 2021, 16:13

Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump
Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx

Fans are wondering if Lil Nas X's pregnancy baby bump is real. Here's everything we know...

Lil Nas X has shocked fans after debuting his "pregnancy baby bump" in several photos he has shared online.

Lil Nas X 'Nah he tweakin' Tony Hawk Instagram comment explained

The 22-year-old rapper has caused a storm online in the trans community, with people claiming he used the pregnancy bump in order to gain attention for the launch of his debut album.

But fans are wondering – is Lil Nas X really pregnant?

  1. Is Lil Nas X really pregnant?

    On Friday (Sept 4) Lil Nas X shocked fans when he revealed his baby bump for the first time.

    The star shared photos from his "pregnancy photoshoot" where he was pictured in an all white outfit, cradling his baby bump.

    The 'Old Town Road' rapper captioned the photos: "SURPRISE! I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy "MONTERO" is due September 17, 2021."

    Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas X thanked former US president Barack Obama for the "early baby shower gift" alongside a photo of a baby gift hamper with 'Montero' written on the front.

    Fans have asked whether Lil Nas X is really pregnant – and the answer is, no.

    The rapper is using a fake pregnancy baby bump to suggest he is "giving birth" to his first debut album.

  2. Why did Lil Nas X get backlash for his baby bump?

    Lil Nas X was called out by many people, including Schuyler Bailar who is a trans advocate and athlete.

    Bailar claims that the fake pregnancy stunt was "insensitive and irresponsible" as it is grounded in a "shock factor" experience and perpetuates the idea that men cannot get pregnant, adding that "trans men can and do all the time."

    Bailar wrote: "Lil Nas X's portrayal of pregnancy as a cis man welcomes ignorance and hatred towards the trans masculine community specifically," he added, including screenshots of transphobic comments left under the rapper's post.

    While many people have called out Lil Nas X, Black trans people have argued that racial bias needs to be taken into account with this situation.

    People were in the comment section saying that Bailer had called out Lil Nas X, but not James Charles (a white, gay American beauty vlogger) - who posted a fake pregnancy shoot earlier this year.

    Bailar later went on Instagram Live with Kayden Coleman, where he explained that while he agrees that the act could be perceived as transphobic by other trans men, he believes that those criticising Lil Nas X without also calling out cis white men who have done the same thing are exhibiting anti-Black bias.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 cent is being slammed for his problematic post

50 Cent slammed for 'insensitive' post amongst Michael K. Williams tributes

50 Cent

The star has sadly passed away at 52 years old

How did Michael K. Williams die? What was his cause of death?
Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are 'taking time apart' following awkward DM leak

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are 'taking time apart' following awkward DM leak
Fans are convinced that Drake is rapping about Rihanna on CLB

Drake fans convinced he talks about 'ruining' relationship with Rihanna in new song

Drake

Trending

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Cardi B

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B

R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained

R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained

Drake

Uzi's forehead diamond was dislodged by a fan

Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond ripped out by fan
Fans are shocked following Andre 3000's statement

Kanye West ft Andre 3000 'Life Of The Party' Drake leak explained

Kanye West