Lil Nas X 'Nah he tweakin' Tony Hawk Instagram comment explained

Here's what Lil Nas X's viral 'Nah he tweakin' comment is all about.

Lil Nas X has taken over the internet once again - this time with only three words in an Instagram comment. Here's the 'Nah he tweakin' viral comment explained.

'Montero' singer Lil Nas X recently caught backlash over his 'Satan Shoes' that reportedly contained a drop of blood. The drama over the controversial trainers even escalated into a lawsuit with Nike.

However, last night (25 Aug) it was revealed that skateboard legend Tony Hawk was selling skateboards infused with his own blood.

Lil Nas X caught backlash for his 'Satan Shoes'. Picture: Getty

The 22 year old took to the comments of the post, saying, "nah he tweakin", which almost instantly started a viral trend.

Loyal Lil Nas X fans went on to comment "nah he tweakin" on almost every post on Instagram.

The trend even transferred over to Twitter, where fans posted hilarious memes. One user wrote, "You tweakin. I’m tweaking. we all tweaking," under a post about the $500 skateboards.

Another fan said, "The power lil nas x holds pls" with a screenshot of the iconic comment.

The power lil nas x holds pls pic.twitter.com/Qcdm1rDu9B — shafiq meri baat suno (@pryanshuuu) August 26, 2021

Instagram even released a statement on the viral comment, taking to Twitter to say, "Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit."

"We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we're fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying "nah he tweakin" (what is that?)."

In a separate tweet, they added, "Today some people experienced trouble loading comments on Instagram (except, it appears, for “nah he tweakin”). "

"We’ve resolved this issue and all comments should now be back.".

Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we're fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying "nah he tweakin" (what is that?). More soon! pic.twitter.com/eek6t2qE40 — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021

On the same day, Lil Nas X also announced the release date for his upcoming debut album, MONTERO, which will be available on September 17.