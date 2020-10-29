Willow Smith calls out Jada Pinkett-Smith for being ‘easier’ on Jaden

29 October 2020, 13:57 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 15:19

Willow Smith calls out Jada Pinkett for being 'easier' on brother Jaden
Willow Smith calls out Jada Pinkett for being 'easier' on brother Jaden. Picture: Getty/FaceBook

19 year-old Willow Smith details the double standards she experienced, growing up with her brother Jaden Smith.

Willow Smith has revealed that her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith treated her differently to her brother Jaden, when they were growing up.

Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession

During this week's Red Table Talk, Willow spoke out on the double standards she faced in her childhood. Willow made the revelation alongside her mother, Jada, 49, and her 67-year-old grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Willow explained that when she and her brother were younger, their mother was tougher on Jada than she was Willow.

“I also want to bring up, there is a difference in how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons,” Willow, 19, in the clip.

Further elaborating on her point, Willow explained: "Something as simple as getting up at the right time," she said, before explaining Jada would rush her out of the house before school, while giving being more lenient towards Jaden, 22.

Willow continued "It was like, 'You better get up. You better get dressed.' I’d be in my room going like, 'OK, I gotta get...,'" Willow says while acting stressed and flustered.

"But then Jaden is there and she’d be like, 'Uh, so are you ready to uh…' and he’d be like, 'Uh, maybe one moment.'"

As Willow recalled being "ready at the door" to go to school, she acted out her brother's slow pace slower moving pace, saying he'd be "getting his shoes on" without the same sense of urgency as she.

Laughing, Jada, 49, said, "That's true. She might have a point."

Jada admitted to being harder on Willow than Jaden. Jada said “For me, I knew that she’s gonna have it twice as hard."

"I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women.”

Jada revealed that she would leave it to Will Smith to deal with him, however, she felt it was her responsibility to handle Willow.

Although at the time she was bothered by it, Willow did acknowledge that, that experience attributes her work ethic. “I do be getting to work on time” and agreeing, “We have to work 10 times as hard.”

Jada Pinkett Smith admits to being harder on Willow Smith than Jaden Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith admits to being harder on Willow Smith than Jaden Smith. Picture: Getty

Jada referred to her and Willow’s conversation as a “lightbulb moment,” enabling her to see how the way she raised them both, impacted Willow.

“So my fear for having a Black daughter—and what I felt like she needed to be in this world—put me in a position to be a little harder on her and that’s probably how we are with each other.”

