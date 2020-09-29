Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession

29 September 2020, 11:12

Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession.
Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession. Picture: Red Table Talk/Getty

Willow Smith praised her mother's actions on a new episode of Red Table Talk.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith dropped some major revelations earlier this year during a joint episode of Red Table Talk, where Jada exposed her former romance with singer August Alsina.

Labelling their secret relationship as an "entanglement" while on a break with her Hollywood actor husband, Jada and Will confirmed they are back together and have since remained pretty silent on the topic of August after the episode aired.

And now, on a new episode of the Red Table, Jada's daughter 19-year-old Willow praised her mother's honesty and how she handled the controversy.

Willow Smith praised her mother's honesty on a new episode of Red Table Talk.
Willow Smith praised her mother's honesty on a new episode of Red Table Talk. Picture: Red Table Talk
Jada famously called her romance with August Alsina an "entanglement".
Jada famously called her romance with August Alsina an "entanglement". Picture: Getty

"Like, when you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand', that's really important," said Willow.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal.' That's real love."

Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones praised her daughter's courage upon her return to the platform. Jada said of the moment, "[It was a] full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask."

Jada said the aftermath of the revelation was "full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask."
Jada said the aftermath of the revelation was "full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask.". Picture: Red Table Talk

After the explosive August Alsina-focused episode back in July, the R&B singer spoke with Vulture about his own definition of the word "entanglement".

"I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of “entanglement,” it is a complex and difficult relationship," said August.

"It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."

