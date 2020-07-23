Will Smith hilariously responds to Jada Pinkett-Smith 'entanglement' joke

Will Smith hilariously responds to Jada Pinkett-Smith 'entanglement' joke. Picture: Getty

Hollywood actor Will Smith has responded to a fans "entanglement" joke, following the Jada Pinkett-Smith affair scandal.

By Tiana Williams

Will Smith has been at the forefront of hip-hip gossip recently, after singer August Alsina revealed that he had an affair with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The 51-year-old actor denied Alsina's claims that he gave the singer his "blessing" to continue his relationship with Jada.

However, later on Red Table Talk, he clarified that he was separated from Jada, while she was in – what she calls an "entanglement" – with August.

While Will Smith was trending on Twitter for several days after the scandal, with many joking about his situation, he also gained support from his fans.

50 Cent, T.I and many other celebrities joined in with the jokes directed at Will Smith after Jada referred to her relationship with Alsina as an "entanglement".

Well, Will Smith has had enough of the jokes. The actor and rap legend has clapped back at a fan who made a joke about him being "entangled".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith got married back in 1997. Picture: Getty

Will responded to a troll, who made a joke on his Instagram post, which shows him skipping rope from the perspective of the rope.

"Ok don't get entangled," laughed a fan in the comment section. Since he was jumping rope, Will actually had a giggle at the joke.

"Hahaha... Okay... I can admit it. That's Funny," said the actor in response. "I'm definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!"

The Smiths have raised three kids together and have been married since 1997. The family have been seen as the most iconic family in Hollywood, which is why the scandal took many by surprise.

