Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina 'affair' claims

Hollywood star Will Smith has broken his silence after August Alsina confirmed that he was in a relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will Smith has reportedly denied August Alsina's claims that he gave the singer and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith a "blessing" to follow through with their alleged relationship.

During a recent interview with Breakfast Club's Angela Yee, 27-year-old singer August revealed that he had been dating Jada despite her marriage to Will Smith.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership... he gave me his blessing," he said.

According to The Sun, Will Smith's representative branded the reports as "wrong", while a spokesperson on behalf of Jada denied the claims, calling them 'absolutely not true'.

Jada, 48, was introduced to August, 27, back in 2015 by her son Jaden while they were in London for a festival.

Back in 2016, August went on vacation with the Smith family to Hawaii, where he specifically are close to Jada.

In 2017, Jada and August attended the BET Awards and walked the red carpet together.

The "No Love" artist says he fell in love with Pinkett, saying “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her."

He continued, "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

"And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime," Alsina added.

August admitted it is hard for many to understand their relationship dynamic.

The singer said "I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

