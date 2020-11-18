The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast: where are they now?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunion is coming to our screens soon! But, where have the cast been since the show ended?

The 90's American sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is a staple show in popular culture.

From Carlton's dance moves, to iconic standout scenes resurfacing on social media – the show is still highly adored.

The show continues to pull in numbers on streaming services, and is still very relevant in today's society.

One of the most loved parts to the show was the fantastic cast, who brought their acting skills, time and dedication to make the show what it is – but what are the cast up to now? Where have they been since the show ended?

Find out below.

Will Smith – Will Will Smith – Will. Picture: Getty After The Fresh Prince, Will Smith delved into another realm in his career, starring in some of the biggest Hollywood movies. In 1996, just after the show had ended, Smith starred in Independence Day, followed by Men in Black (1997) and then Enemy of the State in 1998. Will Smith continued to star in big time films with huge ratings. In 2016, Smith starred in the popular DC Comics film Suicide Squad (2016), as an assassin named Deadshot. His most recent film Aladdin was released in 2019, where he played the Genie in the live-action adaptation of the 1992 classic. Smith has been married to Hollwood actress Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997. Earlier this year, the couple made headlines as it was revealed that Jada Pinkett has been in an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina. Jada Pinkett Smith had admitted that her and Will were operated during this period, but still married. Yet, she got close to August Alsina and developed feelings. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith share two children – Jaden (b. 1998) and Willow (b. 2000).

James Avery – Phillips Banks James Avery – Phillips Banks (Will's Uncle). Picture: Getty James Avery played Phillip "Uncle Phil" Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was depicted as a great and loving dad and uncle. Avery cemented a strong career as a voice actor for such shows as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (character Shredder) and the Iron Man animation series. Avery also had a role on the popular That 70s Show. In December 2013, Avery died due to complications after having his open heart surgery. He was 68 years-old. Following Avery’s death, Smith payed tribute to the star writing “Some of my greatest lessons in Acting, Living and being a respectable human being came through James Avery.” Most recently, Smith revealed a touching moment he shared with Avery while filming the famous episode 'Papa's Got a Brand New Excuse'.

Janet Hubert - Aunt Viv Janet Hubert - Vivian Banks (Will's aunt). Picture: Getty Janet Hubert played 'Aunt Viv' on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the first three seasons, before Daphne Maxwell Reid took up the role in the fourth, fifth and sixthode of the show. Will reportedly had a long standing feud with Hubert, as she had publicly claimed the producers forced her out of her role. However, Will claimed it was due to her wanting to be the star of the show. Hubert went on to secure TV roles on shows such as Gilmore Girls, Friends, The Bernie Mac Show and General Hospital. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will see Janet Hubert reunite with Will Smith for the first time in 27 years.

Alfonso Ribeiro - Carlton Banks Alfonso Ribeiro - Carlton Banks. Picture: Getty Alfonso Ribeiro appeared in six seasons in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Will’s uptight cousin, Carlton. Ever since the show ended, Ribeiro has taken many opportunities within the TV and entertainment industry, He starred in the television show In the House alongside LL Cool J and made star appearances in major TV shows and films. In 2014, Ribeiro won season 19 of Dancing with the Stars with Witney Carson to win. The pair also did his famous Carlton Dance, on the show. Riberio went on to host of America's Funniest Home Videos and landed his own Cooking Channel series, titled Unwrapped 2.0.

Karyn Parsons - Hilary Banks Karyn Parsons - Hilary Banks. Picture: Getty Karyn Parsons played Hilary Banks – the princess of the Banks family. After her success from FPOB, the star went on to found a non-profit organisation called 'Sweet Blackberry'. The companies mission is to bring African American achievement to children and to the forefront. Parsons also published her debut novel, How High the Moon in 2019.

Joseph Marcell - Geoffrey Butler Joseph Marcell - Geoffrey (Butler). Picture: Getty Joesph Marcell played the character “Geoffrey” in FPOBA. Geoffrey was a posh butler. Following on the from show, Marcell continued with his on screen acting. He was in the popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Marcell mainly discovered success in stage productions of Shakespeare's King Lear, The Tempest and Macbeth.

Tatyana Ali - Ashley Banks Tatyana Ali - Ashley Banks. Picture: Getty 'Ashley Banks' was one of the most adored characters in the show as many loved her innocence and down-to-earth personality. For many teens who watched the show, they felt as though they could relate to her as the show documented her struggles with growing up. After the show ended, Tatyana Ali starred in such indie movies such as The Clown at Midnight. The star also graduated from Harvard. Ali also landed leading roles in the series Love That Girl! and Second Generation Wayans.