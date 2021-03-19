What did Tiffany Haddish say about Nicki Minaj?

Tiffany Haddish allegedly shaded Nicki Minaj on the exclusive chat app, Clubhouse.

The 41-year-old Hollywood actress was referred to as “the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now” during a talk in exclusive app by a fan.

While another fan shut down the comparison between the two, saying Haddish “shows up on time", the actress had views of the comparison herself.

Haddish responded “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity”.

While Minaj has not addressed Haddish’s comments, the Night School actress has "liked" a few tweets from her fans on the situation.

Tiffany Haddish "likes" tweets after her Nicki Minaj comments go viral. Picture: Twitter

Tiffany Haddish "liked" a series of tweets pertaining to the situation, which clarified her initial remarks.

One fan wrote "Why the hell is there a @TiffanyHaddish & @NICKIMINAJ comparison to begin with?"which Tiffany liked.

Tiffany Haddish sarcastically likes Nicki Minaj's fans tweet. Picture: Twitter

A tweet the actress sarcastically liked, read "Nicki is only disrespectful when she is disrespected. Everything she has said has come to light being right".

She also liked one of Nicki's fans writing "STOP TALKING ABOUT NICKI"