What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj? Do they have beef?

19 March 2021, 15:01

What has Tiffany Haddish said about Nicki Minaj? When did the pair's feud begin?

Tiffany Haddish became a trending topic when she allegedly shaded rapper Nicki Minaj on social media during a Clubhouse app chat.

Nicki Minaj fans slam Tiffany Haddish over shady comments in leaked Clubhouse chat

The pair had previously a little tiff at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, involving the former girl-group, Fifth Harmony.

But what actually happened between the two? And what have they both said?

  1. What did Tiffany Haddish say about Nicki Minaj?

    Tiffany Haddish allegedly shaded Nicki Minaj on the exclusive chat app, Clubhouse.

    The 41-year-old Hollywood actress was referred to as “the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now” during a talk in exclusive app by a fan. 

    While another fan shut down the comparison between the two, saying Haddish “shows up on time", the actress had views of the comparison herself.

    Haddish responded “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity”.

    While Minaj has not addressed Haddish’s comments, the Night School actress has "liked" a few tweets from her fans on the situation.

    Tiffany Haddish "likes" tweets after her Nicki Minaj comments go viral
    Tiffany Haddish "likes" tweets after her Nicki Minaj comments go viral. Picture: Twitter

    Tiffany Haddish "liked" a series of tweets pertaining to the situation, which clarified her initial remarks.

    One fan wrote "Why the hell is there a @TiffanyHaddish & @NICKIMINAJ comparison to begin with?"which Tiffany liked.

    Tiffany Haddish sarcastically likes Nicki Minaj's fans tweet
    Tiffany Haddish sarcastically likes Nicki Minaj's fans tweet. Picture: Twitter

    A tweet the actress sarcastically liked, read "Nicki is only disrespectful when she is disrespected. Everything she has said has come to light being right".

    She also liked one of Nicki's fans writing "STOP TALKING ABOUT NICKI"

  2. When did Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj's feud start?

    At 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Haddish made a joke about girl group Fifth Harmoney when she was hosting.

    Haddish mentioned Camila Cabello’s five nominations that night for her solo work, and shaded her ex-group saying: “Those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!”

    Nicki Minaj hugs Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV VMA's while accepting her award
    Nicki Minaj hugs Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV VMA's while accepting her award. Picture: Getty

    While accepting an award at the VMA's, Nicki defended Fifth Harmony, saying: "Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b***!".

    Later on that evening, Lauren Jauregui, who is a member of Fifth Harmony tweeted: “Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women.”

