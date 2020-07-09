Tiffany Haddish shuts down critics after shaving her hair off on Instagram Live

Tiffany Haddish explained why she shaved her head on Instagram Live this week. Picture: Instagram

The 'Girls Trip' actress shaved her head this week after saying she wanted to see her scalp and get to know her body better.

By Cat Warner

Tiffany Haddish dramatically changed up her look this week after cutting off her faux locs and shaving her head - and she looks incredible.

The 40-year-old 'Like A Boss' actress took to Instagram Live to tell her fans she'd been thinking doing the 'big chop' for a few years now, before grabbing the scissors and chopping off her locs.

Tiffany Haddish documented the process of cutting her locs and shaving her head on Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram

"Cut my hair!" she captioned the video, "I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp. I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything."

As Haddish began her transformation, hoards of people chimed in to praise the actress on her choice to remove her natural hair, a process which many find brings them a sense of freedom.

"Yessssss when a black women does the big chop it’s so freeing," wrote one. "This is gonna be an amazing journey.. I'm very happy for you," said another.

However, in another video captioned, "For the people that think I lost my mind", Tiffany responded to those leaving negative comments about her shaving process or suggesting she was "crazy".

Tiffany said, "Why, when a woman decides 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain; I'm not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing."

"I've literally been talking about this s**t for years, how I wanna see my scalp. I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that's ever done my hair has heard me say it."

She added that, as a black woman, styling her hair can literally take out hours of her day. "Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie 'em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat.

"It's a lot of work, so I'm taking time off. I'm gonna use that same energy that I would have been putting into my hair into my mind."

Haddish's hairstylist then shaved off the remainder of her hair and left her with a faded haircut. "I feel really good about it, I feel free," she said. "I'm still gonna be fine as f**k."

You look gorgeous, Tiffany.