Nicki Minaj fans slam Tiffany Haddish over shady comments in leaked Clubhouse chat

Haddish appeared to accuse Minaj of being disrespectful during a leaked conversation on invite-only app Clubhouse.

The rumoured feud between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj continues to bubble.

Minaj's fans rallied around the rapper this week after a video of an alleged conversation taken from invite-only app Clubhouse leaked online, which appeared to show Haddish talk about Minaj negatively.

During the chat, a fan compared the success of Haddish to that of Minaj, both of whom are undeniable powerhouses in their respective crafts. The comparison prompted one user to joke that Haddish arrives to her scheduled appearances on time, unlike Minaj.

Haddish's response? "And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity," she quipped.

Tiffany Haddish has NEVER been funny to me and now I see why. 🥱😭 it’s funny because they compare her to Nicki bc supposedly she’s “running the comedy game” then they all drag Nicki...so weird. pic.twitter.com/luzmIko0Oq — Queen Tea (@Tayspamm) March 15, 2021

While it's unclear how long their alleged beef dates back, tension was noted between Haddish and Minaj during the 2018 VMAs after Haddish made a joke about Fifth Harmony.

"Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b**ch!” Nicki clapped back.

In light of Haddish's latest shady remark, Minaj's loyal Barbz have stormed social media to defend the 'Anaconda' rapper.

"Now who called Tiffany Haddish the Nicki Of Comedy? Thats the part that got me a lil confused," wrote one user, while one tweeted, "Comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj is the weirdest thing to me...at least Nicki’s good at what she does."

"If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?" added another.

If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me? pic.twitter.com/Du8FXn1lPW — 𝗇𝗈𝖻𝗈𝖽𝗒. (@imnotk3vin) March 15, 2021

Now who called Tiffany Haddish the Nicki Of Comedy? Thats the part that got me a lil confused pic.twitter.com/Oei6Twnz6l — tremain (@imtremainhaynes) March 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj is funnier than Tiffany Haddish..... — Vice 🤍 (@bbyfathr) March 15, 2021

If Tiffany thinks Nicki is disrespectful now just wait until she hears that bar about herself 😩 — . (@kyndall_kashme) March 15, 2021

Nicki stood up for Normani in front of millions of people when Tiffany & Kevin tried to make her the expense of a bad joke, proving that she has the utmost respect for her peers. — 𓅛 Da Dutchess ᴺᴹ (@Dutch101_) March 15, 2021

Comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj is the weirdest thing to me...at least Nicki’s good at what she does pic.twitter.com/rkt2OzwFh3 — OnikaVision #TeamBimini (@OnikasTeet) March 15, 2021

So we comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki now??? The girl who got booed at her own comedy show? I’m laughing girl pic.twitter.com/w2uz5fGfsz — ømeli 💕 (@heybonOmeli) March 15, 2021

Tiffany Haddish saying she treats people with dignity and respect unlike Nicki but was making skits about rihanna abuse and poking fun at it. — No. (@agirlikemey) March 15, 2021

At the time of writing, Tiffany is yet to respond to the backlash.