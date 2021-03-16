Nicki Minaj fans slam Tiffany Haddish over shady comments in leaked Clubhouse chat

16 March 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 16 March 2021, 10:52

Haddish appeared to accuse Minaj of being disrespectful during a leaked conversation on invite-only app Clubhouse.

The rumoured feud between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj continues to bubble.

Minaj's fans rallied around the rapper this week after a video of an alleged conversation taken from invite-only app Clubhouse leaked online, which appeared to show Haddish talk about Minaj negatively.

Tiffany Haddish & Common relationship timeline: from dating to the Silhouette Challenge

During the chat, a fan compared the success of Haddish to that of Minaj, both of whom are undeniable powerhouses in their respective crafts. The comparison prompted one user to joke that Haddish arrives to her scheduled appearances on time, unlike Minaj.

Haddish's response? "And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity," she quipped.

While it's unclear how long their alleged beef dates back, tension was noted between Haddish and Minaj during the 2018 VMAs after Haddish made a joke about Fifth Harmony.

"Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b**ch!” Nicki clapped back.

In light of Haddish's latest shady remark, Minaj's loyal Barbz have stormed social media to defend the 'Anaconda' rapper.

"Now who called Tiffany Haddish the Nicki Of Comedy? Thats the part that got me a lil confused," wrote one user, while one tweeted, "Comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj is the weirdest thing to me...at least Nicki’s good at what she does."

"If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?" added another.

At the time of writing, Tiffany is yet to respond to the backlash.

