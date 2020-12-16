CupcakKe's 'How To Rob' lyrics meaning revealed
16 December 2020, 11:55 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 12:06
What did CupcakKe say about Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat?
Chicago rapper Elizabeth Eden Harris, whose stage name is CupcakKe, has released a few singles released this year, but she recently dropped off a new track for her fans.
On Tuesday (Dec 15) Cupcakke released her 'How to Rob' remix. The 23-year-old rapstress is known for her ruthless style of rapping.
The star offers hyper-sexualized, comical and very direct lyrics in her bars, as she doesn't hold back.
CupcakKe has also advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights and feminism in her music.
However, this time round, the star has taken a few digs at some of the biggest names in hip-hop, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Migos, Cardi B, Lizzo, Doja Cat and many more.
See below the real meaning to the 'How To Rob' lyrics.
"If you hear your name, it's all muthaf*ckin love. Don't take this sh*t personal. But you know how imma slide this b*tch." – In the intro, CupcakKe gives a pre-warning to artists who she mentions, claiming that they shouldn't take her bars personal.
"Drop Offset body in a jungle since he wanna be a cheater" – CupcakKe calls out Offset, referring to his relationship with Cardi B.
In January 2018, Cardi B confirmed that Offset was involved in a sex tape cheating scandal after rumours spread of a video which caught him with another woman in December 2017. Cardi forgave Offset and took him back.
Back in early September, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset. Many fans speculated that Offset had cheated on Cardi again, however, she denied that was the reason for their split.
However, Cardi's attempt to get a divorce from Offset was short lived. They seemingly got back together after the pair spent Cardi's 28th birthday together. A month later, the star changed her mind and filed to dismiss the divorce.
"Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?" - CupcakKe mocks Tory Lanez height. The Canadian rapper is reportedly 5"3.
"Catch Lizzo and drag her out the food court" – CupcakKe is seemingly taking shots at Lizzo and her body weight.
"Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi/ Like 'B*tch I'm finna give you your old teeth back!'" - CupcakKe disses Cardi B for being at all the parties and throws shade at her cosmetic teeth.
"F*ck around and spell Doja Cat Cause Doja Cat, that just mean she p*ssy" – CupcakKe is referring to Doja Cat being a scaredy cat, not on anything bad.
"6ix9ine, is that a rat or a hamster? Pull up on a baby, I change his pampers. F*ck up his face when you can't even notice his features" - CupcakKe refers to New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine as a "rat" following his racketeering case.
The rapper cooperated with the police during his trial, which helped convict a number of his former associates in the Nine Trey Bloods gang. It also contributed to him getting an earlier release.
"City Girls leaking like a "PERIOD!" - The star uses City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT's word viral word "PERIOD" against them, claiming they're leaking like a period.
"Run up on Megan like "Give me your funds" and you can't even run cause you just got shot" - On July 12, Megan Thee Stallion was injured after getting shot, a few hours after partying with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner.
Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the shooter, who caused her to end up in hospital to get stitches from her bullet wounds.
Tory Lanez has denied claims that he shot Megan on his new album Daystar. The rapper also took to Instagram to debunk theories about him shooting Megan.
What are CupcakKe's 'How To Rob' remix lyrics?
[Intro]
Gang gang gang
If you hear your name, it's all muthaf*ckin love
Don't take sh*t personal
But you know how I'm finna slap this b*tch
[Verse]
Aye, see I was gon' try and rob Sada
But he got a whole lotta choppas
Might f*ck around, rob Gaga
See a 12 but buy me a whopper
Imma run up on a Migos
Shoot 'em like a free-throw
N***a I'm so unbothered
Drop Offset body in a jungle since he wanna be a cheater
Forgive me, little father
I can make Wiz Khalifa just choke off a New Port
Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?
Snatch the stack from Young M.A. up in New York
Catch Lizzo and drag her out the food court
And you know it ain't sh*t to catch Lil Baby
All I gotta do is have one, two hoes on deck
Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi
Like "B*tch I'm finna give you your old teeth back!"
Whole gang in this b*tch on bully
Balenciagas with the all black hoodiе
F*ck around and spell Doja Cat
'Cause Doja Cat, that just mean shе p*ssy
Who the f*ck is this b*tch named Suki?
Poppin up where promoters can't book me
Since you love to be on OnlyFans
I'm the only fan at your show, what's goodie?
Lil Durk about a whole show out
Blow that mothaf*cka down in the middle where you workin'
City Girls leaking like a "PERIOD!"
When I pistol whip 'em out they Birkin
Open up the bag, give me everything you got
Run up on Megan like "Give me your funds"
And you can't even run cause you just got shot (Goddamn)
6ix9ine, is that a rat or a hamster?
Pull up on a baby, I change his pampers
Fuck up his face when you can't even notice his features
Like Lil Kim, oops that's random
Run up on Chief Keef, and I black his eye
But you can't even tell cause that ni***s so black
I call it swervo when I'm hitting Herbo
When them bullets goin' in and out his back
"Oh, that's Mulatto?" Well we hit the lotto
I'm bout to knock some meat up outta taco
I like to flow with Milli in Chicago
Then leave her ass laying there like spin the bottle
Your music terrible, bitches unbearable
Might wanna switch the flow as we speak (On God)
But of course when your name DreamDoll
Mothaf*ckas gon' remain sleep (On God)
