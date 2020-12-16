CupcakKe's 'How To Rob' lyrics meaning revealed

CupcakKe's 'How To Rob' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty

What did CupcakKe say about Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat?

Chicago rapper Elizabeth Eden Harris, whose stage name is CupcakKe, has released a few singles released this year, but she recently dropped off a new track for her fans.

On Tuesday (Dec 15) Cupcakke released her 'How to Rob' remix. The 23-year-old rapstress is known for her ruthless style of rapping.

The star offers hyper-sexualized, comical and very direct lyrics in her bars, as she doesn't hold back.

CupcakKe throws shade at several artists during her 'How To Rob' remix song. Picture: Instagram

CupcakKe has also advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights and feminism in her music.

However, this time round, the star has taken a few digs at some of the biggest names in hip-hop, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Migos, Cardi B, Lizzo, Doja Cat and many more.

See below the real meaning to the 'How To Rob' lyrics.

"If you hear your name, it's all muthaf*ckin love. Don't take this sh*t personal. But you know how imma slide this b*tch." – In the intro, CupcakKe gives a pre-warning to artists who she mentions, claiming that they shouldn't take her bars personal.

Offset presents Cardi B with a 'Take Me Back' sign on stage after the couple split in 2018. Picture: Getty

"Drop Offset body in a jungle since he wanna be a cheater" – CupcakKe calls out Offset, referring to his relationship with Cardi B.

In January 2018, Cardi B confirmed that Offset was involved in a sex tape cheating scandal after rumours spread of a video which caught him with another woman in December 2017. Cardi forgave Offset and took him back.

Back in early September, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset. Many fans speculated that Offset had cheated on Cardi again, however, she denied that was the reason for their split.

However, Cardi's attempt to get a divorce from Offset was short lived. They seemingly got back together after the pair spent Cardi's 28th birthday together. A month later, the star changed her mind and filed to dismiss the divorce.

"Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?" - CupcakKe mocks Tory Lanez height. The Canadian rapper is reportedly 5"3.

"Catch Lizzo and drag her out the food court" – CupcakKe is seemingly taking shots at Lizzo and her body weight.

"Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi/ Like 'B*tch I'm finna give you your old teeth back!'" - CupcakKe disses Cardi B for being at all the parties and throws shade at her cosmetic teeth.

"F*ck around and spell Doja Cat Cause Doja Cat, that just mean she p*ssy" – CupcakKe is referring to Doja Cat being a scaredy cat, not on anything bad.

"6ix9ine, is that a rat or a hamster? Pull up on a baby, I change his pampers. F*ck up his face when you can't even notice his features" - CupcakKe refers to New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine as a "rat" following his racketeering case.

The rapper cooperated with the police during his trial, which helped convict a number of his former associates in the Nine Trey Bloods gang. It also contributed to him getting an earlier release.

"City Girls leaking like a "PERIOD!" - The star uses City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT's word viral word "PERIOD" against them, claiming they're leaking like a period.

"Run up on Megan like "Give me your funds" and you can't even run cause you just got shot" - On July 12, Megan Thee Stallion was injured after getting shot, a few hours after partying with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner.

Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the shooter, who caused her to end up in hospital to get stitches from her bullet wounds.

Tory Lanez has denied claims that he shot Megan on his new album Daystar. The rapper also took to Instagram to debunk theories about him shooting Megan.