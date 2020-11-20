Megan Thee Stallion 'Shots Fired' lyrics meaning revealed

What did Megan say about Tory Lanez and the shooting incident?

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her debut album Good News, and the first track on the record sets things off to a fiery start.

On 'Shots Fired', the 25-year-old Houston rapper takes aim at rapper Tory Lanez over the infamous shooting incident which took place back in July - and she doesn't hold back.

Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon following the incident and was later released on bail. Megan, who suffered bullet wounds to the foot, later identified Lanez as her shooter, which he denied.

See below the real meaning to the 'Shots Fired' lyrics.

Imagine n****s lyin' 'bout shootin' a real b***h (Huh?) - Weeks after the shooting took place, Megan took to Instagram Live to out Lanez as her shooter and accused him of lying.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t," Megan said. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

On his album DAYSTAR, Lanez accused Megan of trying to frame him. "Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest," he raps.

You offered M's not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited - In an interview with GQ, Megan claimed Lanez offered herself and her friend money to keep quiet about what really happened that night.

"Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she said. "I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house."

Tory's attorney denied the claim, saying, "Mr. Peterson has never offered money to any witness for their silence or for any other reason. Any statement to the contrary is false."

Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin' me a b***h - The incident took place in the early hours of the morning after leaving a pool party, thought to have been held at Kylie Jenner's house.

Meg jumped in an SUV with Lanez and two others, she told GQ, despite her gut telling her to find another way home as there was an argument brewing. She tried to exit the vehicle and walk away, which is when Lanez allegedly shot at her feet.

I told him, "You're not poppin', you just on the remix" (What's poppin'?) - A subtle dig at Lanez' feature on the remix of Jack Harlow's hit single 'Whats Poppin'.

Who a snitch? I ain't never went to the police with no names - Megan clapped back at people calling her a 'snitch', saying she didn't tell the police that there was a gun involved for fear of them shooting back.

At the time, she told them she had stepped on glass. "I didn't tell the police nothing, because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble than we was about to get in," she said.

Check out the full lyrics to Megan Thee Stallon's 'Shots Fired' below:

[Intro]

Brrt, brrt, baow (Buddah Bless this beat)

[Verse 1]

Imagine n****s lyin' 'bout shootin' a real b***h (Huh?)

Just to save face for rapper n****s you chill with

Imagine me givin' a f**k it was your f***in' birthday (Fuck you)

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday

Now imagine me c**kblockin' n****s on some dry s**t (What?)

I don't want you on the bench, believe you wouldn't've been invited (You wouldn't've been invited)

And if it weren't for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Should've let them lock your a*s up)

You offered M's not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm

Now y'all in cahoots, huh (Okay), you a puss in boots

You shot a 5'10" b***h with a .22

Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn't pellets

A p***y n***a with a p***y gun in his feelings

Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin' me a b***h (He a b***h)

We all know the shit I could've came back with (Lil'-a*s n****)

He talkin' 'bout his followers, dollars, and goofy shit

I told him, "You're not poppin', you just on the remix" (What's poppin'?)

Now here we are, 2020, eight months later

And we still ain't got no fuckin' justice for Breonna Taylor (Breonna Taylor)

Any nigga on that n****'s side is a clout chaser (Fuck y'all)

A b***h who he fuckin' or a h* that he payin', uh

[Interlude]

Imagine me, hahaha

Imagine me entertaining you fuckin' goofy-ass n****s and you fuckin' goofy-ass b*****s

Brrt, brrt, blaow (Buddah Bless this beat)

[Verse 2]

Who you takin' shots at, goofy-a*s n****?

Keep your broke a** out a rich b***h business

And that go for you b***hes too that's tryna get picked

Talkin' s**t, I'll slide on you, thinkin' that you slick

Ooh s**t, it's a lotta weak n****s in this b***h

They confused

They hate me, but watch my videos beatin' they d**k

Who a snitch? I ain't never went to the police with no names

I thought a b***h that got her chain snatched, caught a loss had something to say, ayy

I be speakin' facts, uh, they can't handle that, uh

They want me to be the bad guy, let me put my mask on

I was chose, I ain't ask to be this motherf***in' cold

Still the brightest star and not just the ones that's up in this Rolls

Keep it pimpin' always, actions do the talkin'

I know you want the clout, so I ain't sayin' y'all names

Oh, you out here ballin', huh? Who you get that money from?

Ten toes down for whoever get the Patek, huh?

I be so content 'cause I know I'm a real b***h

And anything I say, I'm never scared to repeat it

You'd think I was a killer how these n****s scared as s**t

I pull up one deep, but n****s bring they whole clique, ayy

Who you takin' shots at, goofy-a** b***h?

Watchin' me succeed from your knees, suckin' d**k

I know you want attention from the n****s that I get

I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place

Real b***h, yeah, yeah, I ain't sellin' fairytales

FaceTime my n**** while my other n**** layin' there

B***h think she sabotagin' somethin', tryna run and tell

B***h, I got a bond with my ni***s and they all aware, yeah

Who you takin' shots at? Shut up with your scary a**

No profile pic, b***h, your mama shouldn't had

Kick me while I'm down bad, I remember all that

Next n**** send a shot, I'ma sent it right back (Ah)

[Outro]

Brrt, brrt

Brrt, haha

Ah

Should've let them lock your a** up

P***y

